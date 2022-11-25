The All-star Team members of the EHF EURO have all reached the shortlist for the Player of the Year: goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux of France, Danish left wing Emma Friis, Romanian left back Cristina Neagu, Norwegian centre back Stine Oftedal, right back Katrin Klujber of Hungary, Montenegrin right wing Jovanka Radicevic, French line player Pauletta Foppa and Danish defender Kathrine Heindahl.

EHF EURO 2022 MVP, Norway's Henny Reistad, is also on the list of fixed nominees. She will occupy the wild card position for centre back.

The first fixed nominees on the men's side will be any European player included in the All-star Team of the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship, hosted by Sweden and Poland in January.

Nominations will also come from the players with the most appearances on the Teams of the Round for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women, chosen each week by one of a panel of experts.

Carlos Prieto is picking the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Team of the Round for round 7, which concluded on Thursday, while Eduarda Amorim will pick the Team of the Round for the upcoming round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women.

Barça's Ludovic Fabregas is currently in the lead for the men, with three points, followed by Rasmus Lauge, Dika Mem, Timur Dibirov, Andreas Wolff, Niclas Ekberg and Luc Steins, all with two points.

Metz Handball's Chloé Valentini leads the women's standings with three points, followed by Angela Malestein, Melinda Szikora, Milena Raicevic and Bo van Wetering, who all have two points.

The top three players in each position who have received the most nominations by the end of the Champions League quarter-finals will make the Player of the Year candidate list.

Keep an eye on the Player of the Year home page for regular updates on how the shortlists are developing.