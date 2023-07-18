First steps on the EHF European Cup Men road drawn

Naerbo IL from Norway enter the competition in round 2 and will face Afturelding from Iceland. They are in search of their third consecutive final, having won the competition in the 2021/22 season but lost last season’s final to Vojvodina in May.

Round 1 pitted together two Czech sides, HC ROBE Zubri and SKKP Handball Brno will meet for the right to play Sidea Group Junior Fasano of Italy in round 2.

Some of the more familiar names in the competition include Slovakia's Tatran Presov, who will make the short trip across the border to Czech Republic in round 2 to face HK FCC Mesto Lovosice, and Ukraine's HC Motor, who play the winner of the round 1 match between Estonia's HC Tallinn and HC Käerjeng of Luxembourg.

The round 1 matches are played on 9-10 September (first leg) and 16-17 September 2023; round 2 which is scheduled for 14-15 October (first leg) and 21-22 October 2023.

The 32 victorious teams in round 2 will progress to round 3 which precedes the last 16 round. The competition maintains two-legged knockout format throughout, with the final taking place in May 2024.

Below are the draws for the first two rounds listed in full. You can also see all matches on the EHF European Cup competition page

EHF European Cup Men round 1

Handball Meran (ITA) vs HC Dinamo (SRB)

Besiktas (TUR) vs Donbas (UKR)

Mistra (EST) vs Bregenz Handball (AUT)

HC Tallinn (EST) vs HC Käerjeng (LUX)

HC ROBE Zubri (CZE) vs SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

IFK Handball Helsinki (FIN) vs Spor Toto SK (TUR)

Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) vs Neistin (FAR)

Diomidis Argous (GRE) vs FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)

HC Berchem (LUX) vs Fivers (AUT)

Team Klaksvik (FAR) vs RK Sloboda (BIH)

Valur (ISL) vs Granitas-Karys (LTU)

HC Amber (LTU) vs SV Brixen Handball (ITA)

EHF European Cup Men round 2

Winner of Handball Meran (ITA)/HC Dinamo (SRB) vs HV KRAS/Volendam (NED)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs HC Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac (SRB)

Sidea Group Junior Fasano (ITA) vs Winner of HC ROBE Zubri (CZE)/SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

Viljandi HC vs MRK Krka

Winner of Diomidis Argous/FH Hafnarfjordur vs HC Partizan

Maccabi Rishon Le Zion vs Winner of Team Klaksvik/RK Sloboda

Riihimäen Cocks vs BSV Bern

RK Leotar vs ZRHK TENAX Dobele

FTC-Green Collect vs Parnassos Strovolou

Beykoz BSK vs HC Vise BM

Raimond Sassari vs Olimpiakos S.F.P.

Pölva Serviti vs Winner of Valur/Granitas-Karys

IBV Vestmannaeyjar vs HB Red Boys Differdange

VHC Sviesa vs Winner of Mistra/AUT Bregenz Handball

MRK Sesvete vs Kur

BK-46 vs Winner of Holon Yuvalim HC/Neistin

GRK Tikves vs Förthof UHK Krems

Azeryol HC vs Winner of HC Amber/SV Brixen Handball

Naerbo IL vs Afturelding

KH Besa Famgas vs Winner of Besiktas/Donbas

Handball Esch vs VIF

Runar Sandefjord vs Sakarya Büyüksehir BSK

MRK Trogir vs H71

Winner of HC Tallinn/HC Käerjeng vs Motor

Sezoens Achilles Bocholt vs HC Dragunas Klaipeda

HC Linz AG vs AC PAOK

CSA Steaua Bucuresti vs Hapoel Ashdod HC

CS Minaur Baia Mare vs Odesa

HCB Karvina vs Winner of HC Berchem/Fivers

KH Trepca-M vs RK Vogosca

HK FCC Mesto Lovosice vs Tatran Presov

Winner of IFK Handball Helsinki/Spor Toto SK vs RK Buducnost Podgorica