Meet the stars who lightened up the W19 EHF Championships

No nation sees more players awarded with a place on the All-star Team than Spain. The champions have four spots in the lineup of the team of the tournament in Lithuania: goalkeeper Marián Mera Amoedo, centre back Blanca Benítez Narváez, line layer Lyndie Tchaptchet Defo, and defender Carmen Arroyo Pimienta.

Two nations receive three awards each: from the event in Kosove, Austria have Santina Sabatnig selected as the MVP, Lina Kovacs as the line player, and Lisa Purkarthofer as the right wing. And in Lithuania, the host nation have gathered three awards – but all by the same player: Gabija Pilikauskaite has made the All-star Team as left back, is named the MVP, and is the tournament’s top scorer.

The All-star Team players of all YAC events this summer are invited to the three-day Respect Your Talent Camp in December, where they will meet up with stars of the game serving as RYT ambassadors and with experts to discuss off-court topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition.