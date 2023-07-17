Meet the stars who lightened up the W19 EHF Championships
Gold medallists Italy and Spain combine to occupy six spots in the two All-star Teams after the Women’s 19 EHF Championships 2023 in Kosovo and in Lithuania ended Sunday. Nine nations in total are represented in the two teams of the tournament.
No nation sees more players awarded with a place on the All-star Team than Spain. The champions have four spots in the lineup of the team of the tournament in Lithuania: goalkeeper Marián Mera Amoedo, centre back Blanca Benítez Narváez, line layer Lyndie Tchaptchet Defo, and defender Carmen Arroyo Pimienta.
Two nations receive three awards each: from the event in Kosove, Austria have Santina Sabatnig selected as the MVP, Lina Kovacs as the line player, and Lisa Purkarthofer as the right wing. And in Lithuania, the host nation have gathered three awards – but all by the same player: Gabija Pilikauskaite has made the All-star Team as left back, is named the MVP, and is the tournament’s top scorer.
The All-star Team players of all YAC events this summer are invited to the three-day Respect Your Talent Camp in December, where they will meet up with stars of the game serving as RYT ambassadors and with experts to discuss off-court topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition.
Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 All-star Teams
– Kosovo:
- goalkeeper: Maddalena Cabrini (ITA)
- left wing: Emma Lucácová (SVK)
- left back: Natascha Foley (FIN)
- centre back: Dorota Bačenková (SVK)
- line player: Lina Kovacs (AUT)
- right back: Nikola Leśniak (POL)
- right wing: Lisa Purkarthofer (AUT)
- defender: Aurora Gislimberti (ITA)
- top scorer: Isabel Larsson (FIN) – 48 goals
- MVP: Santina Sabatnig (AUT)
- goalkeeper: Marián Mera Amoedo (ESP)
- left wing: Tinkara Kogovšek (SLO)
- left back: Gabija Pilikauskaute (LTU)
- centre back: Blanca Benítez Narváez (ESP)
- line player: Lyndie Tchaptchet Defo (ESP)
- right back: Bjørk Fransdottir Joensen (FAR)
- right wing: Karin Egholm (FAR)
- defender: Carmen Arroyo Pimienta (ESP)
- top scorer: Gabija Pilikauskaite (LTU) – 44 goals
- MVP: Gabija Pilikauskaite (LTU)
photos © 2023 by N. Quni (KOS) and Lithuanian Handball Federation (LTU).