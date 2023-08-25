Granollers start long road to another European season
Last season produced miracle after miracle for Fraikin BM. Granollers. While the team picked up plenty of European silverware back in the 1990s, the closest they have come recently was a place in the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 2009/10.
Written off as underdogs in the EHF European League Men, the 17th European season in their history, Granollers not only eliminated some true powerhouses along the way, but did so in style – with superb comebacks and victories for the history books.
How could the wins against Skanderborg-Aarhus and SG Flensburg-Handewitt be described otherwise, when against the Danish side, Granollers were eight goals behind in the first leg, only to cut the gap to two goals and seal a win in the second match?
Or that eight-goal win against Flensburg, who were preparing to be the hosts of the EHF Finals, until Granollers beat them, then eliminated German side Frisch Auf Göppingen before losing the final against Füchse Berlin, 31:36?
“It was an extraordinary season. I did not believe for a second we would get to the final and fight for the trophy even when we started the group phase. But after that comeback against Skanderborg-Aarhus and especially after that flawless first half against Flensburg, well, the mind starts to project some things,” says Granollers’ coach, Antonio Rama.
Traditionally, the team which plays in the Palau d'Esports in Granollers, the hosts for the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games, some 30 kilometres away from Barcelona, has been renowned for handing the keys of the squad to young players, developing them into future stars.
There was no surprise that some of the best players for that Granollers run last season were youngsters with plenty of potential, like right back Faruk Yusuf or centre backs Bruno Reguart Masana and Jan Gurri Aregay, who were both European champions at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 with Spain.
Gurri Aregay left for Portuguese side Sporting CP, but there is still plenty of talent for Granollers. Victor Romero Holguin and Pol Amores Hernandez are ready to take over the team after their successful campaign at the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship, where they doubled down on the gold medal from the M18 EHF EURO 2022 and sealed the trophy.
The final piece of the puzzle is Granollers’ top scorer last season in the EHF European League Men, Antonio Garcia, who scored 95 goals and helped his team secure the place in the final, with some exquisite games, turning back the clock.
At 39 years old, Garcia has delivered excellent performances and was the glue that held together the team, even though he was playing with teammates 20 years younger than him.
“I think it was the spirit of the team that really delivered this kind of performance, because it was really something special, everybody played like a team, helping each other, it could not have been so good, if it was not for this fighting spirit. It is true, we are a team which promotes young players, but we had some experience there as well,” says Rama.
“With Antonio in the squad, there was also this experience, he saw everything in handball, he felt it himself, so having him there, just calming things down, it was crucial.”
Yet the past season has ended and there was little time for celebrations or analysing what had happened, because Granollers had a lot of work ahead to prepare for 2023/24.
Finishing third in the ASOBAL, the Spanish domestic league, meant that last season’s finalists now have to go through the qualification round to have a spot in the group phase, where they are due to face Sporting CP, MOL Tatabánya KC and KGHM Chrobry Głogów, provided they progress.
However, their path towards another final in the second-tier European competition leads through a tough doubleheader against plucky Romanian side CSM Constanta, which was eliminated last season by France’s Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball.
The Romanian side, whose predecessor club used to play in the EHF Champions League, started their official season by finishing second out of four teams in a Final-Four format in the Romanian Supercup, after a 25:26 loss against powerhouse Dinamo Bucuresti in the final.
“We know how hard they play, they are a very-well coached team, a team which likes to play very hard on defence and they got excellent results in the past year. I think we will have two very tough games on our hands, we saw how good they played against Dinamo,” says Rama.
“But, as the team spirit is the same from the last season, I expect a good performance from us and keeping the dream alive,” concludes Granollers’ coach.
Photos © Axel Heimken/kolektiff; Ingrid Anderson-Jensen; Xavier Solanas