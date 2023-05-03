Five previous champions, three debutants and one draw

1 - for the first time ever a Men’s EHF EURO will be staged in Germany. The only European championship on German ground was the women’s premiere in 1994

1 - for the first time since the introduction of a 24-team final tournament, only one nation hosts the event

1 team qualified for the final tournament from the relegation round: Georgia

1 of 96 qualification matches ended in a draw: Croatia vs Netherlands (25:25)

3 final tournament debutants are among the 24 teams: Georgia, Greece and the Faroe Islands

3 teams finished the qualifiers with the maximum of six victories from six matches: France, Portugal and Austria

3 teams have qualified for all 16 Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments (including 2024): France, Spain and Croatia. All have reached the finals and France and Spain have both won multiple times

4 points in six matches was enough for Romania to finish second in their qualification group. The Faroe Islands and Ukraine had the same result, but were ranked third and fourth in the internal ranking

4 pots of six teams each are set for the draw event on 10 May in Düsseldorf

4 – Spain have been Men’s EHF EURO finalists four times in a row since 2016, winning twice

4 teams scored more than 200 goals each in their six qualifiers: Hungary (226), France (222), Portugal (210) and Austria (208)