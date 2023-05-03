Five previous champions, three debutants and one draw
Welcome to Germany! As of Sunday night all 24 participants of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 are confirmed: among them five former champions; 19 teams that were part of the 2022 edition; and three debutants. Six teams are seeded for the six preliminary round groups, and Germany hope to break a world record right at the start of the competition.
The draw for the EHF EURO 2024 will take place on 10 May (17:45 CEST) in the Düsseldorf football arena, where the opening day of the event will be played.
1 - for the first time ever a Men’s EHF EURO will be staged in Germany. The only European championship on German ground was the women’s premiere in 1994
1 - for the first time since the introduction of a 24-team final tournament, only one nation hosts the event
1 team qualified for the final tournament from the relegation round: Georgia
1 of 96 qualification matches ended in a draw: Croatia vs Netherlands (25:25)
3 final tournament debutants are among the 24 teams: Georgia, Greece and the Faroe Islands
3 teams finished the qualifiers with the maximum of six victories from six matches: France, Portugal and Austria
3 teams have qualified for all 16 Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments (including 2024): France, Spain and Croatia. All have reached the finals and France and Spain have both won multiple times
4 points in six matches was enough for Romania to finish second in their qualification group. The Faroe Islands and Ukraine had the same result, but were ranked third and fourth in the internal ranking
4 pots of six teams each are set for the draw event on 10 May in Düsseldorf
4 – Spain have been Men’s EHF EURO finalists four times in a row since 2016, winning twice
4 teams scored more than 200 goals each in their six qualifiers: Hungary (226), France (222), Portugal (210) and Austria (208)
5 out of six former or current European champions have qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024: France (2006, 2010, 2014), Denmark (2008, 2012), Sweden (1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2022), Spain (2018 and 2020) and Germany (2004, 2016). Russia (1996) is currently suspended by the EHF
5 Men’s EHF EURO titles is the record for defending champions Sweden
6 venues will host the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany: Düsseldorf (opening day of group A), Berlin (preliminary round groups A and D), Mannheim (preliminary round groups B and E), Munich (preliminary round groups C and F), Hamburg (main round), Cologne (main round and final weekend). The capacity of the arenas is between 12,000 and 50,000 fans
6 countries from former Yugoslavia have qualified for the EHF EURO 2024: Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Montenegro
6 teams are seeded for designated groups for the draw event: Germany (group A), Croatia (group B), Iceland (group C), Norway (group D), Sweden (group E) and Denmark (group F)
7 of nine of Germany’s neighbouring countries have qualified: Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands. Belgium and Luxembourg did not
9 EHF EURO medals have been won by Spain (two gold, five silver and two bronze), making it the most successful nation in terms of silverware
12 different teams have won medals at Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments since 1994. Except for Russia, all of them are part of the 2024 edition
14 of 15 previous hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments have qualified for Germany. The only exception is Italy (1998)
19 of the 24 teams qualified for 2024 were part of the EHF EURO 2022
19 goals was the biggest margin in a Qualifier, when France won 38:19 in Latvia
24 qualification matches ended with a margin of 10 or more goals
28 years are between Romania’s most recent participation, in 1996, and their third appearance in 2024
39 goals were scored in the lowest-scoring match of the qualification round, when the Czech Republic beat Iceland 22:17
56 of 96 EHF EURO Qualifiers ended with home wins; 39 times away teams were victorious
42 goals were scored by Georgian Giorgi Tskhovrebadze to be top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 qualification, ahead of Max Granlund (Finland), Ihor Turchenko (Ukraine), and Kay Smits (Netherlands), who all scored 40 times each. Tskhovrebadze’s last goal in Hungary for the 31:30 win sealed the deal for Georgia’s EHF EURO debut
77 goals was the highest combined score of the qualification, when Hungary won 46:31 at Lithuania
136 goals were conceded by Iceland to have the best defence in the six qualification rounds, ahead of the Czech Republic (141) and France (148)
+74 was France’s goal difference after six qualification matches to top this ranking ahead of Portugal (+59) and Hungary (+58)
44,189 fans attended the game between Rhein-Neckar Löwen and HSV Hamburg in September 2014 to set the world record for attendance at a handball match. The opening day of the EHF EURO 2024 at Düsseldorf should break this record with more than 50,000 fans. If the Faroe Islands are drawn in the same group as Germany, they would be the hosts’ opponent for the opening match, and almost their whole population (53,000) would fit into the football arena. More than 40,000 tickets for the opening day are already sold
100,000 - more than 100,000 tickets have already been sold in total for the EHF EURO 2024. The sale of day tickets will start soon after the draw event. Tickets are available at www.heretoplay.com
Photos © Stefan Ivanovic - HF Montenegro; Aniko Kovacs; Icon Sport