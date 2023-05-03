Horacek: “We’d be silly to think we are already in Budapest”
Maybe it is wisdom, or maybe it is experience. But right after Metz Handball beat FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 32:26 in Erd on Saturday, none of the players from the French side celebrated too much.
With two more days to think about the result, Tamara Horacek - who was named Player of the Match with eight goals - is satisfied with the away victory.
“Even with a two-goal win, we would have been satisfied. Having played in Hungary, I know how hard it is to win in FTC, so winning by six is great. But if we won by six on their court, why can’t they do the same on ours?”
But Metz have not lost a home game in the EHF Champions League Women this season, and their reputation speaks for itself. According to many coaches and players, Les Arènes is one of the toughest arenas to win in across Europe.
“We are aware of that, but I know that every team can have an off-day. That’s what scares me the most, as I could also happen to us. So we have to be as focus as possible to try to avoid that,” says the 27-year-old centre back.
The French national player, whose mother Vesna also played for Metz, left the club in 2017, moving to Paris then to Siófok, before coming back to Lorraine in 2021. While some things and some faces changed in the four years she was away, she also noticed that the winning culture in Metz had remained exactly the same.
“It is in the DNA of the club. Here, every defeat is a setback and we have very high expectations for ourselves,” says Horacek, who will be leaving Metz again in the summer. The silver medallist with France at the last World Championship has signed for Nantes for the next two seasons, which means that the game against FTC on Sunday will be her last at home in the Champions League. Are the emotions coming to the surface already?
“I’m not thinking about it. This game is not about me leaving, it is about a group of 16 friends wearing the same jersey trying to make it to Budapest once again. There will be a time for goodbyes, and for sure, it will be emotional, but it is too early yet,” she says.
The friendship and the atmosphere within the team seems to be one of the main reasons Metz are piling up successes this season again. A few weeks ago, the club was crowned French champion for the 25th time.
“Achieving that as early as April is not common, but it was good to get it out of the way as early as possible,” adds Horacek. But there is something even more important in store.
“The club’s goal was to get back to Budapest, but I think we deserve more than what we did last year.”
Metz have reached the EHF FINAL4 twice, in 2019 and 2022, and were defeated both times in the semi-final. But last season, the French side was able to bounce back to finish third.
“I think we deserve to go even further than that. But we’ll have time to think about it in due time, as we are not even qualified yet. Having done so much already, we’d be silly to throw it all away by thinking we are already in Budapest,” Horacek concludes.
