Beach handball has given Vilstrup Andersen titles, as he was twice crowned European champion with Denmark, in 2019 and 2021. Medals that, when he was a kid, the right-hander would only have dreamt about.

“To represent your country is of course a goal when you are a young competitive athlete. But it’s something to dream about it and something else completely to actually achieve it,” he explains. “If you had told me 20 years ago that this would happen to me, I probably wouldn’t have believed it.”

Vilstrup Andersen has become such a stalwart in the Danish national beach handball team that he is now the player with the most caps and goals scored. But not only that, but he sometimes gets recognised in the street. But he is not too used to having his selfie taken yet.

“It happened a couple of weeks back, and my first reaction was to ask if the kid was serious. It’s kind of hard for me to understand,” he smiles. “But in the meantime, I hope that I can show the younger generations that you can follow your dreams if you are willing to commit to them 100 per cent.”