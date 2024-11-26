Flensburg and Montpellier keep perfect runs, first defeat for Melsungen

Flensburg and Montpellier keep perfect runs, first defeat for Melsungen

EHF / Björn Pazen
26 November 2024, 22:45

Following in the footsteps of THW Kiel, their northern German neighbours SG Flensburg-Handewitt and former EHF Champions League winners Montpellier Handball completed the EHF European League group matches with a perfect record of six wins on Tuesday. This trio, along with MT Melsungen despite their first defeat and Bidasoa Irun after securing a second victory over Ystad, will carry four points each into the main round, which begins on 11 February 2025. Meanwhile, six of the 16 teams will start the next stage with two points.

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP B
Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 34:25 (15:17)

Montpellier Handball completed a flawless group phase with their sixth victory in as many matches, securing the maximum of four points to carry into the main round. Like in their previous meeting in Spain (28:24), Granollers matched Montpellier for the first 30 minutes, even leading at half-time. However, the second half belonged to Montpellier, driven by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Rémi Desbonnet. His heroics, including 20 saves, powered a decisive 10:2 run early in the second half. With the score at 25:19 and later 27:20, the hosts firmly took control and maintained a comfortable margin until the final whistle. In addition to Desbonnet's brilliance, Yanis Lenne stood out as a key player for Montpellier, contributing nine goals. Granollers, meanwhile, will carry no points to the main round, where both teams will face GOG and Kriens-Luzern, who each start with two points.

We played without doubt our best first half of this competition, but also our worst second half. The first 6-7 minutes of the second half were fatal for us, we lost too many balls and missed some shots.
Antonio Rama Garcia
Head coach, Granollers

GROUP D
Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 35:32 (17:16)

Despite one defeat and one draw, Bidasoa Irun carry the maximum of four points into the main round, having defeated second-placed Ystad for the second time after their 29:23 away win in the reverse fixture. The match was closely contested for 55 minutes, with the score tied at 29:29. However, the Spanish side pulled ahead with a crucial 3:0 run, taking a 32:29 lead. Ystad’s last lead came at 23:22 in the 47th minute, but from then on, the score was either leveled or Irun were in control. Asier Nieto Marcos was the top scorer for Bidasoa Irun with eight goals, while former Champions League winner Niklas Ekberg scored six times for Ystad, who enter the main round with zero points.

These were very hard points we just managed to win. It was one of the most important games in the recent European League history of our club.
Alex Mozas
Head coach, Bidasoa Irun

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

We have huge respect for the fight Karvina has put up. Not only in this game but also when we played our away game against them and in the whole tournament.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Round 6 action - late matches

20241126 DSC 3001
Jóhannes Long
20241126 DSC 3006
Jóhannes Long
20241126 Flensburg Karvinaiaj39608
Ingrid Anderson Jensen
20241126 Flensburg Karvinaiaj38961
Ingrid Anderson Jensen
20241126 Flensburg Karvinaiaj46227
Ingrid Anderson Jensen
DSC 1307
Arrate Morales
20241126 RK NEXE BATHCO BM TORRELAVEGA (100)
Ivan Ćosić/Siniša Kulišić
DSC 1499
Arrate Morales
KDP19573
Jan Gregorc
KDP19725
Jan Gregorc
3F0A0231
Patricia Sports
3F0A0305
Patricia Sports
R3VS3351
FC Porto
R3VS2733
FC Porto
EHFEL GORNIK BJERRINGBRO 43
Krzysztof Kuroń
EHFEL GORNIK BJERRINGBRO 8
Krzysztof Kuroń
DD8 4345
Denis Dukovski
DD8 4473
Denis Dukovski
DD8 4168
Denis Dukovski
20241126 DSC 2903
Jóhannes Long

Main photo © Ingrid Anderson Jensen

