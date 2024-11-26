FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 34:25 (15:17)

Montpellier Handball completed a flawless group phase with their sixth victory in as many matches, securing the maximum of four points to carry into the main round. Like in their previous meeting in Spain (28:24), Granollers matched Montpellier for the first 30 minutes, even leading at half-time. However, the second half belonged to Montpellier, driven by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Rémi Desbonnet. His heroics, including 20 saves, powered a decisive 10:2 run early in the second half. With the score at 25:19 and later 27:20, the hosts firmly took control and maintained a comfortable margin until the final whistle. In addition to Desbonnet's brilliance, Yanis Lenne stood out as a key player for Montpellier, contributing nine goals. Granollers, meanwhile, will carry no points to the main round, where both teams will face GOG and Kriens-Luzern, who each start with two points.