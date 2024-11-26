Flensburg and Montpellier keep perfect runs, first defeat for Melsungen
Following in the footsteps of THW Kiel, their northern German neighbours SG Flensburg-Handewitt and former EHF Champions League winners Montpellier Handball completed the EHF European League group matches with a perfect record of six wins on Tuesday. This trio, along with MT Melsungen despite their first defeat and Bidasoa Irun after securing a second victory over Ystad, will carry four points each into the main round, which begins on 11 February 2025. Meanwhile, six of the 16 teams will start the next stage with two points.
We played without doubt our best first half of this competition, but also our worst second half. The first 6-7 minutes of the second half were fatal for us, we lost too many balls and missed some shots.
These were very hard points we just managed to win. It was one of the most important games in the recent European League history of our club.
We have huge respect for the fight Karvina has put up. Not only in this game but also when we played our away game against them and in the whole tournament.