Flensburg and Valur extend winning streaks

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 30:25 (15:12)

The top scorer in the EHF European League Men 2020/21 season, Danish left wing Emil Jakobsen, had a superb outing, scoring 11 goals in Flensburg’s second win in a row in this group. While the German side did not impress, they still did well without centre back Jim Gottfridsson, probably the most influential player in their squad, as PAUC Handball only held the lead for a brief moment in the first three minutes. Goalkeeper Benjamin Buric saved 13 shots for a 34% saving efficiency for Flensburg, who confirmed their credentials as favourites for the title.

FTC (HUN) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 37:34 (19:18)

FTC secured their first group stage win in a European competition with another superb attacking performance. They scored 37 goals against Ystads, one week after their 39-goal performance against Valur. The Hungarian side used a 6:2 run in the middle of the second half to clinch the win, on the back of a eight-goal performance from David Debreczeni. Ystads conceded a second loss in as many games in the group and will face a tough challenge to progress. Their defence is the main issue, as they have already conceded 70 goals in the first two matches.

TM Benidorm (ESP) vs Valur (ISL) 29:32 (12:12)

Both starting goalkeepers, Roberto Rodriguez Lario and Björgvin Pall Gustavsson made eight saves in the first half, with a 40% saving efficiency, as the two teams failed to break the deadlock. Gustavsson also made one of the most exciting saves this season, but the Icelandic team pulled out a strong second half, with Arnor Snær Oskarsson scoring eight goals, including his team’s last two. Valur secured their second win in as many games and look one of the dark horses of the season, with their trademark fast-paced style being impossible to stop at times. On the other hand, the Spanish side are on a two-game losing streak, with the next games becoming crucial for them.