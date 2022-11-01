Second-half performance lifts Skjern to first win

GROUP C

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Sporting CP (POR) 32:29 (17:12)

After a clear win over Balatonfüred in round 1, the Spanish side have continued their positive streak with another top performance from Pol Valera Rovira, who netted seven times. Right from the start, Granollers imposed their pace claiming an early lead. However, Sporting didn’t let go easily and reduced the gap, something they have pulled off many times in the game. Their best comeback was after trailing by seven near the end of the first half to close to 20:22. Every time the Portuguese side came close, Rangel Luan da Rosa would build a wall and stop any possibility of a turnover and ended the night with 14 saves.

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) 37:23 (18:10)

Nexe have entered the new EHF European League season full of confidence. After hitting a five-goal lead in the 11th minute, it was clear that the Hungarian side would not have an easy time in Nasice. Balatonfüred had problems in attack, keeping their attack efficiency below 45% throughout the match, a product of 22 saves by Nexe's goalkeeper duo Dominik Kzmanovic and Mihailo Radovanovic. Nexe's biggest lead in the match was by 15 goals with Ivan Srsen and Tomislav Severec leading the way.

Alpla HC Hard (AUT) vs Skjern Handbold (DEN) 27:32 (15:15)

Skjern claimed their first win of the season after a good second half performance in Hard. The Austrian team made a good start, powered by Ivan Horvat who was excellent in front of the goal. The Danish side was trailed until the last moments of the first 30 minutes and continued with two consecutive goals in the second half. Alpla Hard kept up for another 10 minutes when a combination of goals by Simen Holand Pettersen and Oliver Amnitzbøll Norlyk, and Christoffer Hoffmann Bonde's saves took Skjern on a decisive four-goal lead.