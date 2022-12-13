Flensburg and Ystads end year on top two places

Valur (ISL) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 29:32 (15:16)

Backs Kim Andersson and Jonathan Svensson, Ystads’ top two goal scorers, delivered another excellent game, to help the Swedish side secure their fourth win in a row in the group phase. The two backs combined for 11 goals, with the key moment being the end of the first half, where the guests finished off with a 5:2 run. Valur tried to mount a comeback, but they fell short in the second half, as they are now on a four-game winless run, with three losses and a draw in the past four matches. Ystads are second in the standings, with eight points, and they are closer and closer to securing a knockout phase ticket. Meanwhile, while Valur end 2022 in fourth place, with a one point lead over Benidorm.