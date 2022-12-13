20221213 Valur Ystad 018
EHF European League

Flensburg and Ystads end year on top two places

20221106 AH 3577 2 EHF / Adrian Costeiu13 December 2022, 18:50

German side SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Swedish team Ystads IF HF finished in the top two places in the group this calendar year, after both sides secured wins thanks to excellent attacking performances.

GROUP B

TM Benidorm (ESP) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 33:32 (17:18)

Benidorm clawed back into the fight for a place in the knockout phase, earning their second win in their last three matches, with an excellent comeback against PAUC Handball. Veteran line player, Iker Serrano Matias, had a superb game, with eight goals, while goalkeeper Samuel Ibanez made seven key saves, to help Benidorm to an excellent second half. PAUC lost their second game in a row, but they are still two points ahead of Benidorm in the standings

We´re disappointed and the red card was a very big loss for us. We know how Benidorm play, we trained on their game but it was not enough.
Thierry Anti
Head Coach, PAUC

Valur (ISL) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 29:32 (15:16)

Backs Kim Andersson and Jonathan Svensson, Ystads’ top two goal scorers, delivered another excellent game, to help the Swedish side secure their fourth win in a row in the group phase. The two backs combined for 11 goals, with the key moment being the end of the first half, where the guests finished off with a 5:2 run.  Valur tried to mount a comeback, but they fell short in the second half, as they are now on a four-game winless run, with three losses and a draw in the past four matches. Ystads are second in the standings, with eight points, and they are closer and closer to securing a knockout phase ticket.  Meanwhile, while Valur end 2022 in fourth place, with a one point lead over Benidorm.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FTC (HUN) 42:30 (23:15)

German powerhouse Flensburg were excellent once again, delivering their fifth win in six games. With 42 goals this evening it was their most goals in all competitions since putting 41 past GWD Minden in the Bundesliga in 2017. FTC are now winless in four games and their chances of progression to the knockout phase have been delivered another blow.

