Last 16 ticket for Berlin, first win for Motor

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs. Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 29:29 (17:16)

A pure thriller in the final minutes of a roller-coaster ride ended with a deserved draw that made the visitors happier than the hosts. In the first 20 minutes, no team managed to forge ahead significantly, but then Eurofarm Pelister managed four goal leads on two occasions. They remained ahead, but then with the score of 22:21, Irun scored a 5:1 run to take the lead, 26:23. Now, it was time to strike back for the Macedonians and with a 3:0 run they made it 26:26. Despite a one-man-disadvantage after a red card against Thomas Tesoriere, Gorka Nieto seemed to bring Irun to a win with the score, 29:27 with less than two minutes left. In the last minute, however, Goce Ojleski and Mario Tankoski struck twice for the hosts, but still the match was not over as Eurofarm Pelister blocked Irun’s last two shots. The Spanish side remain third with seven points, while the Bitola based home side are fourth on five points, two ahead of Motor.