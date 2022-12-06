Montpellier add fifth win to their streak while Veszprem make history
Week in, week out, Montpellier keep on winning in the European League. Tonight, even though Benfica shook it real hard, the French side behind youngsters Kylian Villeminot and Charles Bolzinger took two more points to keep their lead.
Meanwhile Kadetten took Göppingen by surprise thanks to a stunning performance in the second half, and Veszprem kept their qualification hopes alive. It had to wait for the end of the first half of group phase play, but the Hungarian side took their first ever points in the European League, leaving Presov with still an empty record.
Fejer B.A.L. Veszprem (HUN) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 30:28 (13:16)
Veszprem made history tonight, taking their first ever points in the European League group phase. Things, however, did not come easy for the Hungarian side, as Presov were leading in the first half, by as much as four goals. But, Tibor Balogh did wonders between Veszprem’s posts, saving 17 shots while Benedek Eles provided the firepower on the offensive side. The left back netted nine times, including the game-winner in the last minute to give Fejer its first ever two points. The Hungarian side can also keep its hopes for the qualification alive.
Dominik Gál:
We were able to play a great match at national level against Tatran Presov and with a hard and organized team work we managed to get our first points in the EHF European League.
SL Benfica (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 24:26 (12:12)
Tonight, was probably the most challenging game for Montpellier since the start of the group phase, but the French side remained unfazed to take another win. Relying, uncharacteristically on their defence, the visitors managed to keep their hold on first place as they took control of the match fifteen minutes before the final siren. Youngsters Kyllian Villeminot (five goals) and Charles Bolzinger (18 saves) were key in the money-time, while Ole Rahmel finished the game as best scorer, with six goals. Thanks to this win, Montpellier have the maximum of ten points, and lead 2nd place Schaffhausen by two.
Charles Bolzinger has the power for Montpellier
While Kevin Bonnefoi and Rémi Desbonnet might have played many more European games, this season is Charles Bolzinger’s right now. The young goalkeeper pushed into the spotlight by coach Patrice Canayer, once again, proved tonight why he deserves it. Bolzinger had a 45% efficiency rate, along with 18 saves, including a couple of decisive ones in the last minutes, proving that talent does not come with age.
Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) 24:25 (14:10)
For 45 minutes, it appeared that Göppingen were going to take the clash against Schaffhausen. The German side took an advantage as big as seven goals in the first half, with Josip Sarac being on fine form. But, after the break, the visitors completely turned things around, with goalkeeper Martin Ziemer stepping up a gear. While the German goalkeeper allowed only four goals in the last fifteen minutes, Kadetten scored eight as Luka Maros and Odinn Thor Rikhardsson put their foot to the pedal to offer their team two important points.