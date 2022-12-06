Montpellier add fifth win to their streak while Veszprem make history

SL Benfica (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 24:26 (12:12)

Tonight, was probably the most challenging game for Montpellier since the start of the group phase, but the French side remained unfazed to take another win. Relying, uncharacteristically on their defence, the visitors managed to keep their hold on first place as they took control of the match fifteen minutes before the final siren. Youngsters Kyllian Villeminot (five goals) and Charles Bolzinger (18 saves) were key in the money-time, while Ole Rahmel finished the game as best scorer, with six goals. Thanks to this win, Montpellier have the maximum of ten points, and lead 2nd place Schaffhausen by two.

Charles Bolzinger has the power for Montpellier

While Kevin Bonnefoi and Rémi Desbonnet might have played many more European games, this season is Charles Bolzinger’s right now. The young goalkeeper pushed into the spotlight by coach Patrice Canayer, once again, proved tonight why he deserves it. Bolzinger had a 45% efficiency rate, along with 18 saves, including a couple of decisive ones in the last minutes, proving that talent does not come with age.