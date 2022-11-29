Flensburg lose first game in Gottfridsson’s homecoming

Jim Gottfridsson, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022, returned to European competition after an injury, but failed to make an impact against his former side, Ystads IF HF, as SG Flensburg-Handewitt lost their first game of the season, 26:30, against the Swedish side.

Elsewhere in the group, TM Benidorm secured their first-ever win in the group phase of an European competition, with a 33:32 nail-biter against FTC.