Nexe remain unbeaten while Granollers suffer first defeat
RK Nexe keep on winning in the EHF European League Men as they easily defeat Alpla Hard and are now the only unbeaten team in group C. Granollers suffered their first defeat of the season as Skjern put on a stellar performance at the end of the match, and now share the second position in the group with Granollers. Sporting is now on a winning streak as they delivered the fourth defeat of the season to Balatonfüred, remaining in fourth place.
GROUP C
Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 32:29 (15:16)
Skjern Handbold snatched their second win in a row, stopping a previously unbeaten Fraikin BM. Granollers's run of three wins in a row. The Spanish side took an 8:5 lead in the first half thanks to a goal by Pol Valera Rovira. Christoffer Hoffmann Bonde was a second-choice goalkeeper for Skjern, but his four saves helped his team to comeback with Senjamin Buric equalizing (9:9). From then on it was a back-and-forth game between the two, both holding onto a minimum lead. On the other side, goalkeeper Rangel Luan De Rosa helped keep his team in the game (16 saves with 34% efficiency). In the last 15 minutes the home team went full speed and with Simen Holand Pettersen and Alfred Joel Jonsson leading the way they gradually pulled away from Granollers.
Alpla HC Hard (AUT) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 24:35 (11:18)
Nexe continued their perfect season, earning their fourth win in a row by defeating Alpla Hard. The host team got off to a good start and was leading up until the seventh minute, but then Nexe made a 7:0 run, and stayed ahead the rest of the way. Mihailo Radovanovic had a good performance between the posts keeping Hard at one point scoreless for ten minutes. With an overall Attack efficiency below 42% Alpla Hard's could not close the gap in the second halft. The Austrian club remain without a point won this season while Fahrudin Melic and Marin Jelinic have helped lead Nexe to first place in the group.
In the early stages we played well and used our chances up front. But then this break catches us again and we get bogged down in technical errors as we move forward, which Nexe coldly converts into fast counterattacks. It's these cumulative unnecessary mistakes in attack that are stopping us at the moment.
Sporting CP (POR) vs Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) 35:32 (17:17)
Two sides coming off round 3 defeats gave their best to get back on track but Sporting was the better side leaving the Hungarian team on four losses this season. Sporting's strong finish at the end of each half helped deliver the team's second win of the season. At times Sporting struggled in attack, but the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, stepped on the scene once again and midway through the first half Sporting went on a four-goal run, pushing their team into the first lead in the game (16:13). Balatonfüred made a comeback in the last ten minutes of the match, however, Salvador Salvador and Mamadou Gassama Cissokho had something different planned, netting six times and securing a win.