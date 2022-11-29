Nexe remain unbeaten while Granollers suffer first defeat

Sporting CP (POR) vs Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) 35:32 (17:17)

Two sides coming off round 3 defeats gave their best to get back on track but Sporting was the better side leaving the Hungarian team on four losses this season. Sporting's strong finish at the end of each half helped deliver the team's second win of the season. At times Sporting struggled in attack, but the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, stepped on the scene once again and midway through the first half Sporting went on a four-goal run, pushing their team into the first lead in the game (16:13). Balatonfüred made a comeback in the last ten minutes of the match, however, Salvador Salvador and Mamadou Gassama Cissokho had something different planned, netting six times and securing a win.