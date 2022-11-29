Montpellier make it four out of four in Veszprem

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 34:24 (19:8)

A second home game, and another commanding win for Göppingen. After Veszprem in round one, Presov could not not do anything to stop the German firepower tonight. With Daniel Rebmann stopping 50% of the shots aimed at him in the first half, Göppingen had a clear lead at the break, leading by eleven. Nikola Ivanovic scored 11 for Presov, finishing the game as best scorer, but the hosts' bench width was more than enough for them to secure a third win in the group phase.

THE KEY STAT: Daniel Rebmann made up for last week. After having a very bad evening last week in Montpellier, Göppingen goalkeeper Daniel Rebmann made up for it tonight in from of his fans. The German goalkeeper stopped eight shots, 50% of the ones aimed at him in the first half, to help his team take a comfortable win against Presov. Defense and goalkeeping have always been key for the German side, and Rebmann proved it again tonight.