Montpellier make it four out of four in Veszprem
Only one side has taken the maximum of eight points after four rounds in group A. Thanks to another win in Veszprem, led by Yanis Lenne’s eight goals, Montpellier have added another victory to their winning streak.
The French side remains two points ahead of Göppingen, who easily defeated Presov, and of Kadetten. The Swiss team controlled most of their game against Benfica, but had to rely on Rikhardsson’s cold-blood to finally take the two points.
GROUP A
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs SL Benfica (POR) 26:25 (13:12)
At the end of a still undecided game, one man made the difference: Odinn Thor Rikhardsson. If the Icelandic right-winger was not as prolific as he was in the previous rounds, he did not shake when it came to converting a last second seven-meters throw, offering cadets their third win along the way. A deserved one, as the hosts took a five-goals advantage in the middle of the second before seeing Benfica made a huge effort to come back. But an effort that was not rewarded in the end.
Fejer BAL Veszprem (HUN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 31:39 (16:25)
Montpellier took the lead right from the throw off in Veszprem, displaying an impressive offensive power in the first half. 25 goals scored, including seven by Yanis Lenne, helped the French side lead by nine at the break. After half-time, the visitors took the opportunity to open their bench, giving playing time to all 16 players. Despite Janos Stranigg netting six times for the hosts, Veszprem could not do anything to prevent Montpellier from taking a fourth straight win.
Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 34:24 (19:8)
A second home game, and another commanding win for Göppingen. After Veszprem in round one, Presov could not not do anything to stop the German firepower tonight. With Daniel Rebmann stopping 50% of the shots aimed at him in the first half, Göppingen had a clear lead at the break, leading by eleven. Nikola Ivanovic scored 11 for Presov, finishing the game as best scorer, but the hosts' bench width was more than enough for them to secure a third win in the group phase.
THE KEY STAT: Daniel Rebmann made up for last week. After having a very bad evening last week in Montpellier, Göppingen goalkeeper Daniel Rebmann made up for it tonight in from of his fans. The German goalkeeper stopped eight shots, 50% of the ones aimed at him in the first half, to help his team take a comfortable win against Presov. Defense and goalkeeping have always been key for the German side, and Rebmann proved it again tonight.