Follow the EHF European League like a pro

After already providing plenty of drama in its two lively qualification rounds, the inaugural season of the EHF European League Men truly clicks into gear on Tuesday evening.

The group phase of the all-new second-tier competition throws off in arenas across Europe. Divided in four groups, a total of 24 teams can’t wait for the battle for Last 16 spots to start.

Fans can be sure that the EHF European League is fully living up to its billing: More handball than ever before.

There is even more good news for fans: They can easily stay up to date on everything that is happening in the 10 rounds of the group phase.

New-look EHFTV streaming around the world

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans will find matches in the EHF European League season (though geo-blocking restrictions might apply). The platform has a new look for the 2020/21 season, and is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

To use the free service and have all the thrills of the EHF European League season – as well as other EHF competitions – at their fingertips, fans need to complete a simple registration process.

Of course, local fans will be able to watch their favourite EHF European League teams live on TV in locations where the matches are to be broadcast. Here is a current list of broadcasters for the 2020/21 season.

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have already become familiar to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF journalists Chris O’Reilly and Brian Campion in their very own style guide fans through every minute of EHF European League action on Tuesdays.

Find coverage of feature matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena to you

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for the specific game you are interested in, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to you.

Get social

The dedicated EHF European League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

And once the final buzzer has sounded, fans can read about all what happened in the match reviews on the EHF European League website.

Let the group phase begin!