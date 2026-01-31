Men’s EHF EURO 2026: a celebration of pure greatness

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner presented the most important facts and figures of the EHF EURO 2026: 660,000 day tickets were sold for the four arenas in three countries, 85 per cent of all available tickets.

“This was a big, big success, only Germany 2024 had better numbers,” Hausleitner noted, adding there had been overwhelming requests for tickets, particularly from fans from countries such as the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Germany and Switzerland.

TV audiences were also good, said Hausleitner, revealing that the main round match between Denmark and Germany was watched by 1.5 million spectators in Denmark, a market share of 68 per cent; while eight million people in Germany watched the semi-final against Croatia.

“And in many other countries we had significantly high TV figures,” Hausleitner said.

The EHF covered the event on 22 different digital platforms, with an increase of 100,000 followers joining the digital EHF EURO community and attracting views of over one million to 13 reels published on Instagram; the most successful reel has had 10 million views.

EHF President Michael Wiederer explained the decisions taken by the EHF Executive Committee (EXEC) on the new Players’ Board and the new officiating structure for EHF officials. Wiederer also praised the “well-prepared organisation in three countries”.

One of his topics was EHF’s reaction to criticism about the playing schedule, raised in particular by Croatia head coach Dagur Sigurdsson.

“We had decided even before our EXEC meeting in Herning to adapt the EHF EURO schedule from 2030 on. Now we decided that this is valid already for the 2026 Women’s EHF EURO and the 2028 EHF EURO events,” Wiederer said.

After the official statements, Wiederer honoured a veteran of handball: Czech Frantisek Taborsky, who was a long-standing council member at the International Handball Federation for a long time and official IHF Supervisor for EHF EURO events. After retiring from his IHF position, the EHF EURO 2026 was Taborsky’s last European championship. The Czech has held a variety of different positions in the EHF and IHF, mainly focusing on the development of sport.