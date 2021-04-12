Homayed: “I was living inside my childhood dream”

When Orlen Wisla Plock take the court for their EHF European League Men first-leg quarter-final against GOG, it will be the first match in this stage of an international competition for the Polish side since 1997.

It is therefore an entirely new experience for the current lineup — and it comes in a season where everything is new for one member of the team: Abdelrahman Mohamed Homayed.

The 21-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper is playing his first season in Europe and therefore his first European cup campaign. He was not even born when Plock last contested this stage of a European cup competition.

Homayed transferred to Plock midway through the season, in February 2021, coming in to replace Ivan Stevanovic.

“It’s a new experience for me and I was looking forward to it,” says Homayed, reflecting on his first months in Poland — an adaptation that comes with some significant adjustments for players moving so far from home. “No doubt it was difficult at the beginning but it’s getting better every day and my teammates are making it easier to adapt to this new life.”

“Since I started playing handball, my dream was to play in Europe”

Homayed’s arrival in Poland came after he was part of the Egypt squad at the World Championship in January. As an option behind the highly experienced Karim Hendawy and 25-year-old Mohamed Eltayar, Homayed was not part of the core 16 but was with the team throughout the preparation and campaign.

In February, when Homayed was fresh from the once-in-a-lifetime experience of the home World Championship — albeit in far different circumstances from what was expected given restrictions surrounding Covid-19 — and back with his club, the call came from Plock.

“First the club contacted the Egyptian Federation then contacted my home club, Al Ahly. Since I started playing handball, my dream was to play in Europe, so when this contact happened it was like a dream coming true,” says Homayed.

So Homayed arrived at Plock, where he works most notably alongside Polish keeper Adam Morawski. “Adam is a great friend of mine and he is a great goalkeeper. Playing by his side made me gain a lot of experience and learn a lot from him. It’s a pleasure to play by his side,” says Homayed.