Four draws and a Porto goal fest headline round 2

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
21 October 2025, 22:45

Among the most notable results of round 2 of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches, played on Tuesday night, was a narrow win for title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who were behind by four (30:26) with 10 minutes to go against IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun but took a 33:32 victory. 2024/25 finalists Montpellier Handball celebrated their first win, defeating BSV Bern 37:31.

In the round 2 highlight matches, FC Porto enjoyed a decisive win over HC Kriens-Luzern, 44:31, taking their second set of two points to now sit alone on top of group D. For Kriens-Luzern, it was the first defeat.

For the second time in two rounds so far, FENIX Toulouse recorded a two-goal loss — 28:26 versus HC Vardar 1961 — that means they are left waiting for their first points. Vardar moved up to four on the group F table, celebrating what was their second win in two rounds.

CS Minaur Baia Mare played their third draw in four games the season, as their two-leg qualification round clash against Stjarnan saw two ties, meaning a penalty shootout was needed to decide the winners. On Tuesday night, Baia Mare featured in one of four games that saw a draw, earning their first points of the group matches with the 24:24 result against EHF European League 2022/23 finalists Fraikin BM. Granollers.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

FC Porto (POR) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 44:31 (22:18)

The fact that 40 goals were scored in the first half alone was not a result of a period dominated by fast breaks, but because both teams fared better in attack than at their own end of the court. A total of eight saves were made in the opening half, while Porto in particular relied on a shared effort in attack and counted 10 players on the score board at the break. The game was tight through the opening quarter, though Porto usually had the edge and created a couple of two-goal gaps. A direct red card for Kriens-Luzern back Valentin Wolfisberg in minute 18, 14:13, signalled a shift, and Porto created the first three-goal difference — and then continued to extend their lead.

The home side’s first double-digit advantage came at 36:26 in the 48th minute, at which point victory was clearly in sight. It was simply not a day for defence, as the home side easily passed the 40-goal mark while they cruised to a big win, but also allowed 31 goals against them, showing they did not win due to standout defence.

R5VS1345
Victor Sousa
R5VS1031
Victor Sousa
R5VS9628
Victor Sousa
R5VS0556
Victor Sousa
R5VS1324
Victor Sousa
R5VS2546
Victor Sousa

GROUP F

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 26:28 (11:18)

Toulouse came brutally close to pulling off a comeback that would have marked their first win of the EHF European League 2025/26, but Vardar recovered from a rocky second half and profited from their work in the first to clinch the points. While the first half was all Vardar, the second saw Toulouse grab the momentum and come back from a deficit of nine goals to just one at 25:24 for Vardar in minute 54. The two halves were headlined by different goalkeepers — in the first, Vardar’s Milosz Walach had a strong start, saving at 50 per cent and enabling Vardar to race to a 6:1 lead by the eighth minute. That early advantage ultimately proved the winning factor for Vardar.

In the second half, Toulouse’s Jef Lettens had a brilliant period around the middle that spurred the French side’s comeback — but it was a comeback they could not fully complete. While Vardar finished with 10 players on the score board, Toulouse had only six, with wing Nemanja Ilic, back Erwin Feuchtmann and line player Gabriel Nyembo combining for 17 of their goals.

20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 51
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 26
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale (2)
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 40
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale (3)
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 39
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale (1)
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 47
Frederic Speziale
20251021 Fenix Varda Frederic Speziale 43
Frederic Speziale

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

IRUDEK Budasoa Irun (ESP) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 32:33 (17:17)

Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) 42:24 (21:11)

GROUP B

BSV Bern (SUI) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 31:37 (18:21)

THW Kiel (GER) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) 34:21 (16:9)

GROUP C

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 24:24 (8:11)

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) 34:30 (21:13)

GROUP D

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 29:35 (19:19)

GROUP E

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 25:26 (14:18)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN) 38:25 (18:16)

GROUP F

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 32:32 (13:15)

GROUP G

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) 29:29 (12:14)

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs TATRAN Prešov (SVK) 40:28 (22:15)

GROUP H

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:16 (15:11)

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 28:28 (12:13)

 

main image © Victor Sousa / FC Porto

CLM25 Setup And Branding 0A0A5205 AM
