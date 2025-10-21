In the round 2 highlight matches, FC Porto enjoyed a decisive win over HC Kriens-Luzern, 44:31, taking their second set of two points to now sit alone on top of group D. For Kriens-Luzern, it was the first defeat.

For the second time in two rounds so far, FENIX Toulouse recorded a two-goal loss — 28:26 versus HC Vardar 1961 — that means they are left waiting for their first points. Vardar moved up to four on the group F table, celebrating what was their second win in two rounds.

CS Minaur Baia Mare played their third draw in four games the season, as their two-leg qualification round clash against Stjarnan saw two ties, meaning a penalty shootout was needed to decide the winners. On Tuesday night, Baia Mare featured in one of four games that saw a draw, earning their first points of the group matches with the 24:24 result against EHF European League 2022/23 finalists Fraikin BM. Granollers.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

The fact that 40 goals were scored in the first half alone was not a result of a period dominated by fast breaks, but because both teams fared better in attack than at their own end of the court. A total of eight saves were made in the opening half, while Porto in particular relied on a shared effort in attack and counted 10 players on the score board at the break. The game was tight through the opening quarter, though Porto usually had the edge and created a couple of two-goal gaps. A direct red card for Kriens-Luzern back Valentin Wolfisberg in minute 18, 14:13, signalled a shift, and Porto created the first three-goal difference — and then continued to extend their lead.

The home side’s first double-digit advantage came at 36:26 in the 48th minute, at which point victory was clearly in sight. It was simply not a day for defence, as the home side easily passed the 40-goal mark while they cruised to a big win, but also allowed 31 goals against them, showing they did not win due to standout defence.