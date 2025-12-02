Last-gasp goals and big wins decide last main round berths

EHF / Courtney Gahan
02 December 2025, 22:50

The line-up for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round is complete after an exciting night to conclude the group matches on Tuesday. In the highlight matches, FC Porto secured an emphatic win over HC Kriens-Luzern, 44:25, booking the main round. Also in group D, a simultaneous big victory for Elverum Håndball meant Kriens-Luzern were knocked out of the competition, while Elverum joined Porto in the next stage.

In group F, IFK Kristianstad clinched the second place in the next stage after HC Vardar 1961 secured the first berth in the previous round. It was a one-goal win in a thriller against MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje that took Kristianstad through from what has been one of the tightest groups in the competition.

The second spot from group C, after SAH - Aarhus, and both berths from group H were also decided in the final round. In group C, Fraikin BM. Granollers beat CS Minaur Baia Mare to clinch the group C ticket. In group H, Kadetten Schaffhausen took a decisive win over RK Partizan AdmiralBet and RK Nexe defeated Abanca Ademar Leon with a last-gasp goal from Ognjen Cenic. With that, Kadetten and Nexe booked the main round.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, THW Kiel, Montpellier Handball, MT Melsungen, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, and Fredericia Håndboldklub were the other teams already qualified for the main round ahead of the last group matches.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs FC Porto (POR) 25:44 (10:23)

The two points were all but locked up at half-time, with 13 goals in Porto’s advantage, but the Portuguese side did not stop there and finished with their biggest win of the phase. The goal onslaught started three minutes in, when Kriens-Luzern’s attacking troubles started. Six Porto goals in a row, several of them fast breaks, turned a 1:0 game for the home side into a 6:1 lead for the visitors — and the same continued.

The Swiss side finished the first half with 11 turnovers and an attacking efficiency that was incomparable with their visitors, being far below, while Porto goalkeeper Diogo Rêma saved at 41 per cent. Porto hit a double-digit advantage six minutes before half-time, 18:8. On the restart, any hope of what would have had to be a comeback for the ages was dashed. With the goalkeeper saves now coming from Sebastian Abrahamsson at a rate of over 46 per cent, Porto had no trouble stretching their commanding advantage to the buzzer.

Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 32:19 (13:8)

A highly successful defence and strategic attack made the difference for Kadetten. One key was how the Swiss side kept Partizan’s most prolific scorer — Nikola Crnoglavac, who entered the match as one of the leading strikers in the competition — far quieter than usual. Morena Car had a strong start in goal for Kadetten, saving two out of four shots in the opening nine minutes (4:2), helping the home side start to creep ahead. Slowly but surely, the gap opened, as Kadetten profited from their defence with fast-break goals and also found space in Partizan’s defence that the Swiss side did not allow their opponents at the other end of the court.

At half-time, Kadetten had a comfortable lead of five, and it took them 12 minutes into the second period to turn that into their first 10-goal advantage. Left back Ariel Pietrasik was particularly lethal for Kadetten, scoring nine to lead the match. Reflecting how well the home team’s attacking play worked, the back court netted 22 of Kadetten’s total 32 goals, with Pietrasik, centre Josip Peric and right back Dimitrij Küttel combining for 19.

profifoto.ch
profifoto.ch
profifoto.ch
profifoto.ch
profifoto.ch

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 38:35 (16:17)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) 25:34 (11:19)

GROUP B

BSV Bern (SUI) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) 28:28 (13:15)

THW Kiel (GER) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 27:18 (14:11)

GROUP C    

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 30:37 (12:16)

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 29:28 (14:18)

GROUP D

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) 38:24 (23:11)

GROUP E

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 26:30 (11:13)

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN) 31:32 (12:14)

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA) 37:35 (16:18)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO) 28:27 (15:11)

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 29:33 (15:17)

TATRAN Prešov (SVK) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 29:37 (16:22)

GROUP H

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 29:28 (13:15)

 

main image © Xavier Solanas

