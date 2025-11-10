10 teams aim to stay unbeaten as EHF European League returns

The eight group leaders have yet to lose a match, and in three groups, all four teams have already collected points.
Croatian side RK Nexe are the only table-toppers to have dropped a point, as they played in one of the four draws recorded in round 2. Sitting on top of group H, Nexe are set to meet Swiss club Kadetten Schaffhausen in one of the highlight matches of the upcoming round.
The other highlight match will see unbeaten sides Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and IK Sävehof face off in group G, with the German side at home.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP G
Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Hannover are first in the table with two wins behind them — a 31:29 result away at Fredericia Håndboldklub in round 1 and a 40:28 victory over TATRAN Presov in Germany in round 2
- Sävehof are second but still await their first win of the group matches, having drawn in both games so far — 30:30 at Presov and 29:29 at home versus Fredericia
- this is the third head-to-head match between the sides, who last met in the EHF European League 2023/24 play-offs; both won their home clash but Sävehof took the aggregate win and went on to be knocked out in the quarter-finals
- that 2023/24 season marked both Sävehof’s best result in four straight participations in the EHF European League, while for Hannover, it was their only other appearance in the competition until now
- Hannover’s Joel Birlehm is the top goalkeeper in the competition in terms of save rate, sitting on an impressive 39.81 per cent for the four games so far this season — including the two in the qualification round; his save tally is 41