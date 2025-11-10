10 teams aim to stay unbeaten as EHF European League returns

10 teams aim to stay unbeaten as EHF European League returns

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
10 November 2025, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 returns on Tuesday after a three-week break, with round 3 of the group matches to be played. The phase will reach the midway point with the final whistle in the last of Tuesday’s 16 games. 

The eight group leaders have yet to lose a match, and in three groups, all four teams have already collected points. 

Croatian side RK Nexe are the only table-toppers to have dropped a point, as they played in one of the four draws recorded in round 2. Sitting on top of group H, Nexe are set to meet Swiss club Kadetten Schaffhausen in one of the highlight matches of the upcoming round. 

The other highlight match will see unbeaten sides Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and IK Sävehof face off in group G, with the German side at home.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP G

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hannover are first in the table with two wins behind them — a 31:29 result away at Fredericia Håndboldklub in round 1 and a 40:28 victory over TATRAN Presov in Germany in round 2
  • Sävehof are second but still await their first win of the group matches, having drawn in both games so far — 30:30 at Presov and 29:29 at home versus Fredericia
  • this is the third head-to-head match between the sides, who last met in the EHF European League 2023/24 play-offs; both won their home clash but Sävehof took the aggregate win and went on to be knocked out in the quarter-finals
  • that 2023/24 season marked both Sävehof’s best result in four straight participations in the EHF European League, while for Hannover, it was their only other appearance in the competition until now
  • Hannover’s Joel Birlehm is the top goalkeeper in the competition in terms of save rate, sitting on an impressive 39.81 per cent for the four games so far this season — including the two in the qualification round; his save tally is 41

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TH1 3212

GROUP H

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • group H is the only one where the leaders have not won both matches played so far, but leaders RK Nexe are unbeaten — they defeated Partizan 30:22 in round 1 then drew 28:28 at Ademar Leon to count three points in their account
  • Kadetten recorded the same score in their round 1 victory, beating Leon 30:22, before losing narrowly to Partizan, 29:26; they sit on two points in second position ahead of Partizan on goal difference
  • Nexe and Kadetten were knocked out of the EHF European League 2024/25 in the group matches, which marked the earliest exit from the competition ever for both teams, who have played every edition since its inception in 2020/21
  • this is the first clash between the sides since their only two previous duels — in 2009/10, they met in the EHF Cup, with one game seeing a draw and the other a victory for Kadetten, who went on to reach the final that season
  • Nexe back Tin Lucin is among the leading scorers of the competition, with 20 goals; right wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is on top for Kadetten, with 15
  • Kadetten coach Hrvoje Horvat coached Nexe for seven years

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

PRO 2007 KADETTEN ADEMAR 14102025

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs IRUDEK Budasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

BSV Bern (SUI) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C                                            

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN)
Tuesday 11 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 0911

GROUP E

MT Melsungen (GER) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP F

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs Fenix Toulouse (FRA)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP G

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP H

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)
Tuesday 11 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

 

Main photo © Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf; Feature photos © 2025 profifoto.ch, IK Sävehof, ALIBEK KAESLER

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DJI 20240918204819 0018 D 2
Previous Article When sport is a language for everybody

Latest news

More News