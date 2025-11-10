10 teams aim to stay unbeaten as EHF European League returns

The eight group leaders have yet to lose a match, and in three groups, all four teams have already collected points.

Croatian side RK Nexe are the only table-toppers to have dropped a point, as they played in one of the four draws recorded in round 2. Sitting on top of group H, Nexe are set to meet Swiss club Kadetten Schaffhausen in one of the highlight matches of the upcoming round.

The other highlight match will see unbeaten sides Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and IK Sävehof face off in group G, with the German side at home.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP G

Tuesday 11 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV