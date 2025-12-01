SG Flensburg-Handewitt, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, THW Kiel, Montpellier Handball, MT Melsungen, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Fredericia Håndboldklub, SAH - Aarhus and HC Vardar 1961 are the clubs through to the main round.
The highlight matches this week therefore focus on two crucial battles in the race for the next stage: HC Kriens-Luzern versus FC Porto in group D and Kadetten Schaffhausen versus RK Partizan AdmiralBet in group H.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP D
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- a direct battle for the main round, with Elverum Håndball also in the running to progress; a draw is enough for Porto to go through no matter Elverum’s result, while Kriens-Luzern’s chance depends on both their own result and Elverum’s
- Porto are the group leaders with eight points following four wins and one defeat so far in the group matches
- three of Porto’s four victories were by more than 10 goals, including the reverse leg against Kriens-Luzern, which the Portuguese side won 44:31; that was the only previous encounter between the sides
- Kriens-Luzern enter round 6 completely equal with Elverum, on six points and an overall goal difference of five
- Kriens-Luzern centre back Luca Sigrist is the top scorer of the EHF European League Men 2025/26, with 46 goals in the group matches