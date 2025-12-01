Six main round places on the line in last of the group matches

01 December 2025, 13:00

Six places are to be decided in the final round of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches, with 10 teams already sure of progression to the main round.

Groups A, B, E and G are locked up, with both tickets from those groups booked, while groups C and F have one main round place remaining. Groups D and H are open, with seven teams between the two still in the race.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, THW Kiel, Montpellier Handball, MT Melsungen, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Fredericia Håndboldklub, SAH - Aarhus and HC Vardar 1961 are the clubs through to the main round.

The highlight matches this week therefore focus on two crucial battles in the race for the next stage: HC Kriens-Luzern versus FC Porto in group D and Kadetten Schaffhausen versus RK Partizan AdmiralBet in group H.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs FC Porto (POR)

Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a direct battle for the main round, with Elverum Håndball also in the running to progress; a draw is enough for Porto to go through no matter Elverum’s result, while Kriens-Luzern’s chance depends on both their own result and Elverum’s
  • Porto are the group leaders with eight points following four wins and one defeat so far in the group matches
  • three of Porto’s four victories were by more than 10 goals, including the reverse leg against Kriens-Luzern, which the Portuguese side won 44:31; that was the only previous encounter between the sides
  • Kriens-Luzern enter round 6 completely equal with Elverum, on six points and an overall goal difference of five
  • Kriens-Luzern centre back Luca Sigrist is the top scorer of the EHF European League Men 2025/26, with 46 goals in the group matches

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)

Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • playing the EHF European League for the first time, Partizan head into round 6 of the group matches as the table leaders with six points following three wins in five games — but the group is completely open
  • Kadetten come into round 6 in fourth place on the table, however, with four points on their account behind Nexe and Leon on five, Kadetten can jump into the top positions with a victory
  • Kadetten have played every edition of the EHF European League, and missed progression from the group matches for the first time last season
  • the reverse fixture between the sides saw a 29:26 win for the Serbian side, with Partizan back Nikola Crnoglavac scoring 11 goals
  • with 33 goals in the group matches, Crnoglavac is one of the leading scorers in the competition; Kadetten wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson has the same tally

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) 
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

BSV Bern (SUI) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) 
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

THW Kiel (GER) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C    

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN)
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) 
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP E

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN)
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Fenix Toulouse (FRA)
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO) 
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 
Tuesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP H

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)
Tuesday 2 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Photos © Richi Brandenberger (main & in-text), Michael Kessler, Ingrid Anderson-Jensen (in-text)

