First main round places on the line as tension rises in European League

First main round places on the line as tension rises in European League

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
17 November 2025, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches have passed the midway point, and round 4 — coming up on Tuesday night — will see all teams face the same opponents they met in round 3. With such a short group stage, the climax is upon us.

Nine teams are still waiting for their first victory of the group matches, and are in a must-win situation in round 4 if they are to keep their hopes of progression alive. Five of those sides have not gained any points yet.

On the other hand, the group leaders with perfect records of wins so far — SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel, SAH - Aarhus, FC Porto, MT Melsungen and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf — could secure their places in the main round if they take another two points on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP F

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO)

Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the last time Toulouse did not progress from the EHF European League group matches was in 2020/21, but right now they are under pressure, having lost all three games so far
  • Sesvete have seen all three possible results — they lost the group matches opener against Vardar 34:29, drew with IFK Kristianstad in round 2 (32:32) and took their first victory when they beat Toulouse 32:31 in round 3
  • Sesvete are third on the table with three points, while Toulouse are on zero — but this is the closest group, with a goal difference of only eight from the leaders IFK down to bottom-ranked Toulouse
  • the Croatian team are playing the group matches for the second time overall and consecutively, but have already beaten their previous campaign, which saw them collect two points across the six rounds
  • wing Nemanja Ilic scored 11 goals for Toulouse in the round 3 game versus Sesvete, and leads Fenix with a tally of 28 overall; Sesvete line player Zlatko Raužan has the same total goal count and is his side’s top scorer

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251111 Mrksesvete Fenixtoulouse 61

GROUP G

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hannover won the reverse leg in the previous round 27:25, after holding off a late comeback from Sävehof, fuelled by a strong showing from the Swedish side’s goalkeeper Oscar Sävinger
  • the round 3 clash was the third match between the sides overall; the historical balance now stands at two wins for Hannover and one for Sävehof
  • Hannover remain on top of the table with the maximum of six points accumulated from three straight wins
  • for Sävehof, the round 3 result marked their first loss in the group matches, although they have also yet to win a game, as their first two ended in draws — 30:30 against TATRAN Prešov in round 1 and 29:29 versus Fredericia in round 2
  • Hannover’s top scorer in the EHF European League 2025/26 is line player Justus Fischer, with 25 goals, while Sävehof are led by centre back Truls Grøtta, with 27

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

251111 026 TSV Hannover Burgdorf Against IK Sävehof

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

IRUDEK Budasoa Irun (ESP) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL)
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

THW Kiel (GER) vs BSV Bern (SUI)
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C    

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO)
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

FC Porto (POR) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251111 SRVHB Irun 4637

GROUP E

FTC-Green Collect (HUN) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE) 
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs TATRAN Prešov (SVK)
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 
Tuesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Photos © Alina Kaesler (main), Petar Rimac - Beyond photo, Jan Günther, Ewa Gros (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (42)
Previous Article Second part of the group phase begins with high-octane duels

Latest news

More News