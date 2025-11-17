Nine teams are still waiting for their first victory of the group matches, and are in a must-win situation in round 4 if they are to keep their hopes of progression alive. Five of those sides have not gained any points yet.

On the other hand, the group leaders with perfect records of wins so far — SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel, SAH - Aarhus, FC Porto, MT Melsungen and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf — could secure their places in the main round if they take another two points on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP F

Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV