Nine teams are still waiting for their first victory of the group matches, and are in a must-win situation in round 4 if they are to keep their hopes of progression alive. Five of those sides have not gained any points yet.
On the other hand, the group leaders with perfect records of wins so far — SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel, SAH - Aarhus, FC Porto, MT Melsungen and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf — could secure their places in the main round if they take another two points on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP F
Tuesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- the last time Toulouse did not progress from the EHF European League group matches was in 2020/21, but right now they are under pressure, having lost all three games so far
- Sesvete have seen all three possible results — they lost the group matches opener against Vardar 34:29, drew with IFK Kristianstad in round 2 (32:32) and took their first victory when they beat Toulouse 32:31 in round 3
- Sesvete are third on the table with three points, while Toulouse are on zero — but this is the closest group, with a goal difference of only eight from the leaders IFK down to bottom-ranked Toulouse
- the Croatian team are playing the group matches for the second time overall and consecutively, but have already beaten their previous campaign, which saw them collect two points across the six rounds
- wing Nemanja Ilic scored 11 goals for Toulouse in the round 3 game versus Sesvete, and leads Fenix with a tally of 28 overall; Sesvete line player Zlatko Raužan has the same total goal count and is his side’s top scorer