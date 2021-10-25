Twelve teams trying to double their points in round 2

The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 heads into its round 2 on Tuesday, as 12 matches across the four groups promise another exciting night of handball.

The 12 teams that won their respective opener will try to keep their momentum going.

Three matches are between two teams that won last week: Füchse Berlin against Tatran Presov in group A, RK Nexe against IK Sävehof in C, and USAM Nimes Gard against AEK Athens HC in D.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 26 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Plock showed an impressive opener, beating Pfadi 35:23 with nine goals from Russian new arrival Mark Sergei Kosorotov

the teams also met in the EL group phase last season, with Plock winning both encounters narrowly: 26:25 and 27:25

Toulouse were close to surprise last season’s finalists Füchse Berlin but failed in the final stages

both sides had one-goal wins in their domestic leagues: Plock against Azoty-Pulawy (27:26), Toulouse against fellow EL contenders Nimes (26:25)

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Tatran Presov (SVK)

Tuesday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both teams started with a win last week: Füchse had a lucky 32:30 victory against Toulouse, Presov had a 7:0 run on their way to beating Bidasoa Irun 27:25

Füchse won 35:27 when both teams also met last season

Füchse coach Jaron Siewert: “Presov had a very good start into the season and haven’t lost a game yet. They play their typical aggressive-offensive defence but we want to keep going our way, especially in front of our home fans”

including qualification, Füchse lefthander Fabian Wiede is already on 17 goals this season

former Croatian international Marko Kopljar (Füchse) will face his former national team coach Slavko Goluza (Presov coach)

Füchse easily won Sunday's Bundesliga match against Nettelstedt

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI)

Tuesday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides are looking for their first points after losing last week

the teams have not met before in a European competition

Irun are coming off a domestic win in Spain (31:25 at Nava), but Pfadi lost their last home match in Switzerland to Bern (34:30)

one of Irun’s top players, Hungarian Donat Bartok, moved to Switzerland last season – but joined Kadetten Schaffhausen

Pfadi’s veteran goalkeeper Matias Schulz (ARG) played for various Spanish clubs between 2008 and 2014

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs Cocks (FIN)

Tuesday 26 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

the teams have not before in a European competition

in the first round, GOG took the points in Chekhov (39:32) while Cocks suffered a severe home defeat against Nantes (40:28)

the Danish side only suffered one defeat at home in the European League last season, to Rhein-Neckar Löwen (37:32)

GOG are the undefeated leader of the Danish league, winning their eighth game in a row, in Sonderjyske (32:31), last weekend

Cocks have won only two away games in total in their four previous seasons in the EL and former EHF Cup

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER)

Tuesday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

the two teams have never faced each other in European competitions

in the first round, Nantes easily defeated Cocks (40:28) while Lemgo suffered a one-goal defeat at home against Benfica (30:29)

Nantes took the points on Friday in the French league, beating Nancy (37:28), and are ranked fourth

Lemgo won in Minden (32:29), moving up to the seventh place in the Bundesliga

SL Benfica (POR) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

Tuesday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV