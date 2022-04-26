22:32 | FULL-TIME - RK Nexe 32:27 GOG

Nexe bounce from the bench and celebrate a famous win over GOG. The Danish side have given themselves a tough task at home next week. If Nexe get over the line and reach the EHF Finals, Halil Jaganjac will cement his place as a club legent with his nine goals tonight!

22:26 | FULL-TIME - SL Benfica 36:29 RK Gorenje Velenje

9 goals from Djordjic and 8 from Kukic inspire Benfica to a 36:29 win over Gorenje Velenje and the Portuguese side look to have one foot in the EHF Finals - winning the second half 20:11.

22:22 | FULL-TIME - HBC Nantes 25:28 SC Magdeburg

What a contest, what an atmosphere, what drama - and we do it all again next Tuesday.

Magdeburg hold their nerve best in the final minutes to give themselves a valuable lead to take home to Germany but nothing is set in stone with 60 minutes left to play.

Mike Jensen's return between the posts proved vital as he made some crucial stops to give his side a bit of breathing space. The fact that both team's top scorers, Valero Rivera and Omar Ingi Magnussen, both ended with an expensive 6/11 says a lot about this contest - it was far from perfect handball but both teams felt like they could express themselves and throw everything at it.

22:11

Mikael Robin is the penalty wizard tonight, keeping out two Magdeburg attempts in a row, but down the other end Mike Jensen makes his second save in a row against Rivera. Magdeburg holding on to their slender lead here with just over three minutes remaining...

22:08

On a night of brilliant goals, could this be the best of them?

Nantes could do with one or two more of these as they trail Magdeburg 23:22 with 7 minutes left on the clock.

22:03

And a quickfire pair of goals from Magnus Saugstrup brings Magdeburg level - 20:20.

These final 11 minutes are going to be incredibly important and it's impossible to know which way it'll go.

21:56

Serbian duo Petar Djordjic and Lazar Kukic are putting on a show as the Lisbon club have turned the tables on Velenje.

Over in Croatia, Halil Jaganjac is doing his level best to prevent any tables being turned as Nexe lead GOG 21:16!

21:52

Nantes come roaring back into this match with a 5:1 run and take a 19:16 lead. The arena is on fire and Magdeburg take a much-needed timeout to calm things down and get a hold of themselves again.

21:41

The intensity has jumped up a notch at the start of the second half. Four minutes played and the only goals so far have been scored by Magdeburg. Rok Ovnicek gets a painful-looking tackle, earning Nantes a penalty, which Balaguer bounces over the bar, allowing the guests to go down the other end and draw level, 13:13.

21:24

Benfica and Velenje are going at it hammer and tongs in Portugal, with the away side leading 18:16 at the break, while Nexe have a slender 15:14 advantage over GOG at the halfway mark.

And check out this sublime goal from Fahrudin Melic, a name you'll remember well if you were a Champions League fan 7 to 10 years ago!

21:21 | HALF-TIME - Nantes 13:11 Magdeburg

The home side keep their noses in front at the break, thanks in no small part to some brilliant goalkeeping by Emil Nielsen but it could have been even better if not for a penalty save by Magdeburg's Jannick Green at the buzzer.

Two really good teams throwing different looks and moves at each other in the first half, all signs point towards an even better second half.

21:11

This first half in France is flying by and it's quite the treat. Magdeburg are finding their way back into the contest and a counter attack goal by Christian O'Sullivan cuts Nantes' lead to just one, 10:9 after 23 minutes.

21:03

While it is difficult to define who is the underdog in Nantes vs Magdeburg, it is a bit clearer in the other two contests. However, the underdogs currently lead both of those games with Velenje leading Benfica 8:6 and Nexe 10:7 up against GOG!

20:58

The game is beginning to open up now, halted momentarily by a nasty fall for David Balaguer, who is thankfully fine.

Both Danish keepers, Emil Nielsen and Mike Jensen, producing some great stops so far but Emil and Nantes are on top, leading 6:3 after 12 minutes.

20:51

It takes almost four minutes for the first goal to go in and it comes from a Valero Rivera penalty. He has since added another from open play and Nantes lead 3:1.

20:45

We're underway in Nantes and one of the big questions tonight is just how well Magdeburg can bounce back from their German Cup final loss to Kiel on Sunday. They have been greeted with a passionate and vocal Nantes crowd and you would expect nothing less.

20:34

After that tasty opening bout, we move onto a trio of games at once, in true European League form!

It's SL Benfica vs RK Gorenje Velenje, HBC Nantes vs SC Magdeburg and RK Nexe vs GOG all coming up at 20:45 CEST and all live on EHFTV.

We're going to keep an eye all all three but the focus will be on Nantes vs Magdeburg, another blockbuster contest between two teams which are among the very best in the world on their day.