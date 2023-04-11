19:09

20 minutes gone on two courts and we have almost identical scores — 12:11 for Flensburg at Granollers and 13:11 for Berlin at Kadetten.

Kadetten wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson has added four goals to his season tally, which now sits at 93. He entered the game as the fourth top scorer of the season and the second still in the competition. Rikhardsson's efficiency is beyond anyone else on the top scorer list, with a huge average of 80.3 per cent of his attempts converted into goals.

18:58

The pace in Granollers is hectic, where we've already seen 15 goals scored as Flensburg hold the edge at 8:7 on the 11-minute mark. It's no surprise considering Flensburg have the highest average number of goals scored per match in the season, with 33.9. Granollers are matching them well so far but the scoring efficiency (53 per cent for the Spanish side vs 69 per cent for the German guests) points to a potential problem as the clock ticks on.

At Kadetten, Berlin are consistently holding the advantage, after starting with this hammer of a goal from Lasse Andersson to open the game:

Better not arrive late in Schaffhausen as Lasse Andersson fires it right from the start 💥😳 @FuechseBerlin #ehfel pic.twitter.com/WmnhBygBmR — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 11, 2023

18:50

We are underway with the first quarter-finals, where we've seen a fast-paced opening in Granollers with eight goals scored in the first five minutes. It's currently 5:4 to the home side against Flensburg.

A much more measured pace in Switzerland, where Kadetten and Füchse are level at 2:2 at the five-minute mark.

18:41

It's time to join us on EHFTV, with throw-off in two games imminent:

Fraikin BM. Granollers vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse Berlin

18:34

Jumping over to Switzerland now, where Kadetten Schaffhausen are hosting Füchse Berlin in the other match starting at 18:45 CEST.

Both teams in this encounter enjoyed emphatic aggregate wins in the Last 16 stage, with Berlin beating Skjern 66:55 across the two legs and Kadetten defeating Ystads 65:57. However, Füchse have an undeniably stronger winning record in the season, with all 12 games won and no other side matching this feat.

Another commonality between the sides is the fact neither made it past the quarter-finals last season — and both were knocked out by Nantes. Berlin were eliminated in the Last 16, while Kadetten bowed out in the quarter-finals.

The teams have met only twice before — 10 seasons ago in the EHF Champions League group phase.

18:23

Let's dive in to some specifics about the upcoming quarter-finals, starting with Granollers vs Flensburg — throwing off at 18:45 CEST.

Flensburg are in top, top form, coming into the quarter-finals on the back of 20 straight games unbeaten, across all competitions. Of those 20 games, two were draws and the others outright victories. Flensburg enjoyed a commanding aggregate win against Benfica in the Last 16, 72:54.

Granollers came into the knockout stage as the third-ranked team in their group, having won all their home matches in group phase, but also losing three games and drawing once. In the Last 16, they defeated Skanderborg-Aarhus 62:59 on aggregate, though they were defeated in the first leg at home before turning it around away.

On top of Flensburg's great form, they count another huge ace up their sleeve: the return of EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson. Another individual headlining for Flensburg has been goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, who has the second-highest save rate across the season, with an average of 35.3 per cent and 125 saves made.

18:05

It's the final obstacle before the ultimate showdown for the title at the EHF Finals Men — the quarter-finals!

Tonight the eight teams battling for the tickets to the Finals in Flensburg will play the first legs of the quarter-finals, with the reverse fixtures that will see the winners decided to be played one week from today. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Here's what's coming up tonight:

Below, find the round preview, where you can learn all the key facts surrounding tonight's encounters.