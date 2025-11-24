Tension is rising in group A this week, as the battle for the top places heats up. Hunters Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes aim for more points to climb up the standings, while Sporting Clube de Portugal aim to return to winning ways against Kolstad Håndball. Boosted by their first win last week, Dinamo Bucuresti travel to Kielce, and all eyes will be on the Match of the Week in Germany with one question in mind — can One Veszprém HC stop Füchse Berlin's perfect run?

In group B, SC Magdeburg will chase their ninth consecutive win in Bitola against HC Eurofarm Pelister, while runners-up in the standings Barça will try to stay close as they travel to GOG. Paris Saint-Germain aim to bounce back after the previous defeat as they host Orlen Wisla Plock on Thursday night, while HC Zagreb are still looking for their first point, playing away in Szeged this round.

GROUP A

Wednesday 26 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-1-3

Last match: HBC Nantes vs Aalborg Håndbold, 22 October 2025 (27:28 (15:14))