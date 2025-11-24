Aalborg host Nantes; Sporting and PSG aim to bounce back
Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 is set to bring exciting clashes on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Match of the Week bringing world-class action between two powerhouses in Berlin.
Nantes are one of the teams we battle against in the run to become top two in the group. They surprisingly lost last week and that can be a huge advantage for us, even though I now believe they come to Aalborg really hungry. We need to get a good start to the game, and with our amazing fans I think we can take the win.
We know that it will be dificult to play against Kielce. We also lost against them at home, but after this victory against Nantes, we have the power to win there and to be competitive, to go to the other phase of this competition. We know it will be a really difficult job, but we have a chance and we will fight until the end.
We will approach this game with great seriousness. We are coming off two consecutive defeats in the Champions League and we want to reverse this trend. We remain focused on our objective and we are certain of what we need to do to achieve victory against a great opponent. We know that Kolstad wants to present a different image and will want to prove that last place in the group does not reflect the true quality of the team.
Veszprém at the moment is a huge challenge, they look better and better. Especially their offense keeps improving. We will for sure get a lot of challenges in defence. But, the other way around, we got a good experience in Veszprém where we got an amazing performance by Dejan Milosavljev. But we cannot expect that again. We have to find our way to get control of the game.
Pelister showed against Szeged how difficult they are to compete against at their home court. We have to be prepared for that to succeed. Of course, we want to continue our winning streak and remain undefeated.
Barça are one of the best teams in the world, with top players in every position. It will be a fantastic handball experience in Arena Svendborg. We’re chasing a major upset, and we know we’ll have to be at our absolute best to compete.
We are fully aware of how important this match will be for us, and we also know that although HC Zagreb have not earned a point yet, we are facing a very unpleasant opponent. They have gone through a coaching change, and a new voice in the locker room always brings fresh impulses. Fortunately, more and more of us are back, several of our injured players have recovered, and we are in great form, having confidently won our last three matches.