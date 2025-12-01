Veszprém and Barça host exciting clashes in last round of 2025
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will take a break for the holidays and the EHF EURO 2026, but before that, round 10 is played this week, with plenty of action to look forward to.
We are well aware that one of the best teams in Europe is coming and we have to deliver a top performance to be able to challenge them. Over the last period, we’ve increased our level and several aspects of the game, which will be very important for us. I’m convinced that we are ready for Aalborg and together with our fans we will do everything we can to achieve a good result.
Füchse Berlin have shown that they are one of, if not the best, in-form teams in the Champions League. They are extremely well-coordinated and play a modern and dynamic style of handball. It will undoubtedly be a cool match and a big challenge.
Barça came to Coubertin and beat us, and that's something we haven't forgotten. It hurt, but it also motivated us. We know Wednesday won't be easy, playing them away is always a huge challenge, but we're determined to make things right. We've worked hard, we believe in our preparation and in each other, and we're going to give everything.