Veszprém and Barça host exciting clashes in last round of 2025

Veszprém and Barça host exciting clashes in last round of 2025

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
01 December 2025, 11:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will take a break for the holidays and the EHF EURO 2026, but before that, round 10 is played this week, with plenty of action to look forward to.

In group A, Füchse Berlin can become the first team to seal a quarter-final spot if they win at Kolstad. Their hunters One Veszprém HC and Sporting Clube de Portugal face in a direct duel, while Aalborg Håndbold travel to Bucharest.

In group B, SC Magdeburg could make a huge leap towards the quarter-finals tickets if they grab a victory against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, while Barça — who will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night — are still chasing them. HC Zagreb can keep their play-offs hopes alive if they beat HC Eurofarm Pelister in the Balkan derby, while Orlen Wisla Plock will host GOG trying to snatch a third victory in a row.

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-1
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 15 October 2025 (34:28 (18:14))

  • Aalborg have been unbeaten for seven consecutive matches — six victories, one draw at Kielce — and can make a huge step towards the straight ticket to the quarter-finals at Dinamo
  • the Danish champions took a commanding 31:24 win last week against Nantes and are on 15 points, three below Berlin
  • Bucuresti were close to their second victory last week, but unluckily lost 34:32 at Kielce and still sit on two points, five below Kielce
  • Aalborg were dominant in the reverse fixture (34:28), when Juri Knorr scored eight goals for the victors
  • Thomas Arnoldsen and Buster Juul are the top scorers of Aalborg with 43 goals each; Haniel Langaro netted 33 times for Dinamo
  • in the Danish league, Aalborg remained unbeaten after the close 27:26 against Skanderborg, while Dinamo beat Timisoara (34:23) in the Romanian league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250924 DINAMO Veszprem B4 21 (1)
We are well aware that one of the best teams in Europe is coming and we have to deliver a top performance to be able to challenge them. Over the last period, we’ve increased our level and several aspects of the game, which will be very important for us. I’m convinced that we are ready for Aalborg and together with our fans we will do everything we can to achieve a good result.
Frederik Ladefoged
Line player, Dinamo Bucuresti

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Thursday 4 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Kolstad Håndball, 16 October 2025 (38:27 (19:14))

  • Kolstad are on a seven-game losing streak, including in the first duel with Füchse (38:27), and ranked last, equal on points with Dinamo
  • in contrast, Berlin won all nine matches so far and can already qualify for the quarter-finals before the holidays, with 18 points on their account at the moment
  • last week, Füchse beat Veszprém 38:34, while Kolstad lost 44:31 at Sporting
  • Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the current top scorer of the competition with 83 goals, while the best Kolstad scorer is Simon Jeppsson with 45 goals, five below Berlin’s Norwegian new arrival Tobias Grøndahl (50)
  • Füchse suffered their fourth defeat of the season in the Bundesliga against Lemgo (34:33), while Kolstad won 29:23 against Halden

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 EHF CL FUX KOL 22 16 07A
Füchse Berlin have shown that they are one of, if not the best, in-form teams in the Champions League. They are extremely well-coordinated and play a modern and dynamic style of handball. It will undoubtedly be a cool match and a big challenge.
Gøran Søgard Johannessen
Left back, Kolstad Håndball

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Thursday 4 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs One Veszprém HC, 16 October 2025 (33:32 (18:18))

  • the duel decides which team can still hope to go straight to the quarter-finals, as both sides are on 10 points — eight below Füchse and five below Aalborg
  • Veszprém won both previous encounters against the Portuguese champions on home ground
  • in the reverse fixture, Orri Freyr Þorkelsson (10 goals) and Francisco Costa (nine strikes) combined for 19 of the 33 goals in Sporting’s victory
  • in the overall scorers’ list, Francisco Costa (66 goals) and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson (52 goals) are in the top nine, with Veszprém’s Nedim Remili (56 goals) between the two
  • Veszprém remain the leaders of the Hungarian league after their win against Komloi (32:24), while Sporting defeated Avanca at home (57:28)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 4 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-3
Last match: Industria Kielce vs HBC Nantes, 15 October 2025 (27:35 (15:15))

  • the two sides are neighbours in the ranking, with Nantes on eight points, just one ahead of Kielce
  • the Polish runners-up beat Dinamo 34:32 last week, while Nantes were defeated 31:24 at Aalborg; the French club took only one victory in the last four matches
  • including the previous season, Nantes have an unbeaten run of three matches against Kielce, with two victories and one draw
  • Noam Leopold and Aymeric Minne are Nantes’ best scorers with 44 goals each; Artsem Karalek (38 goals) and Alex Dujshebaev (36 goals) lead the scorers’ list for Kielce
  • traditionally, HBC Nantes play their last international match of the year in the XXL arena
  • both sides won their domestic matches last weekend: Nantes took a 34:30 in Dunkerque and Kielce beat Mielec 41:25 

STAT OF THE MATCH: The outcome of the Match of the Week in round 10 is hard to predict, with HBC Nantes and Industria Kielce boasting three victories each in their previous encounters. The two are close in the standings and show similar offensive power this season — Nantes with 286 goals and Kielce with 288 goals netted. However, the French side seem to hold an advantage in defence as they are second-best in group A in this regard, having conceded 265 goals, compared to the Polish club’s 297 — or a difference of 3.5 goals per game.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 17

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Wednesday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-1
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs HC Zagreb, 10 September 2025 (25:23 (13:12))

  • after nine rounds, Zagreb are last without points and Pelister are seventh with four points
  • last week, Zagreb conceded their ninth defeat of the season in Szeged (32:26), even though Ihar Bialiauski scored seven times
  • Pelister were also defeated in round 9, by SC Magdeburg (31:26), despite Nikola Mitrevski’s 11 saves
  • Pelister won the first confrontation between the two teams this season, 25:23 in round 1, as Dejan Manaskov netted eight times for the victors; the left wing is in the top 10 scorers of the competition with 51 goals, while Zagreb’s Filip Glavaš has scored 46 times
  • last weekend, Zagreb took the points against Rudar in the Croatian league (40:26) and Pelister drew against Alkaloid (26:26)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Barça (ESP) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Wednesday 3 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 11-1–1
Last match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barça, 19 November 2025 (27:30 (13:19))

  • Barça are currently second in the group with 16 points, while Paris are fifth with six points
  • in round 9, Barça came back victorious from their trip to GOG (41:28), thanks to Luis Frade’s nine goals
  • Paris, on the other hand, suffered their third home loss this season, this time to Plock (30:29), despite Elohim Prandi scoring nine
  • the two teams faced each other in round 8 this season already, and Barça took the points in Paris (30:27), as Emil Nielsen pulled off 18 saves
  • Paris’ Elohim Prandi is the current second-best scorer of the competition with 70 goals, while Aleix Gómez has netted 51 times for Barça
  • last weekend, Barça took the points in Huesca (40:29), while Paris did the same against Chambery (33:26)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

S3O4750
Barça came to Coubertin and beat us, and that's something we haven't forgotten. It hurt, but it also motivated us. We know Wednesday won't be easy, playing them away is always a huge challenge, but we're determined to make things right. We've worked hard, we believe in our preparation and in each other, and we're going to give everything.
Noah Gaudin
Centre back, Paris Saint-Germain

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs GOG (DEN)

Thursday 4 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-4
Last match: GOG vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 20 November 2025 (28:30 (13:17))

  • one game before the winter break, Plock are third in the group with 12 points, whereas GOG are sixth with six points
  • last week, Plock won for the second time this season against Paris (30:29), with Michal Daszek scoring seven
  • GOG lost at home against Barça (41:28) in round 9, despite Frederik Bjerre and Hjalte Lykke each netting five times
  • the two teams played against each other two weeks ago, and Plock came out victorious (30:28), with Mirko Alilovic making 14 saves
  • GOG’s Frederik Bjerre is currently the third-best scorer of the competition with 69 goals, while Melvyn Richardson has netted 58 for Plock
  • last weekend, GOG lost against Skjern in the Danish league (29:26) and Plock took the points against Gdansk (35:30)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 4 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-1
Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs SC Magdeburg, 15 October 2025 (30:34 (15:18))

  • Magdeburg are undefeated in the competition and leaders of the group with 18 points; Szeged are fourth with 10 points
  • Magdeburg won their ninth game last week in Pelister (31:26), as Magnus Saugstrup scored six
  • Szeged also took the points in round 9, at home against Zagreb (32:26), with Mario Sostaric scoring nine
  • Magdeburg won the first confrontation between the two teams this season (34:30), when Oscar Bergendahl scored seven for the victors
  • SCM’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson is the fifth-best scorer of the competition with 60 goals, while Szeged’s Mario Sostaric has netted 56 times
  • Magdeburg won their Bundesliga game on Saturday against Minden (36:21), while Szeged also took the points versus NEKA (36:31) in the Hungarian league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20251127 Szeged Zagreb 22

Photos © Peka Roland / One Veszprém (main), Henrik Hansen, Eliza Sólya (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251130 Wheelchair EURO Main
Previous Article Portugal power to gold at EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025

Latest news

More News