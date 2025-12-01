In group A, Füchse Berlin can become the first team to seal a quarter-final spot if they win at Kolstad. Their hunters One Veszprém HC and Sporting Clube de Portugal face in a direct duel, while Aalborg Håndbold travel to Bucharest.

In group B, SC Magdeburg could make a huge leap towards the quarter-finals tickets if they grab a victory against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, while Barça — who will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night — are still chasing them. HC Zagreb can keep their play-offs hopes alive if they beat HC Eurofarm Pelister in the Balkan derby, while Orlen Wisla Plock will host GOG trying to snatch a third victory in a row.

GROUP A

Wednesday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-1-1

Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 15 October 2025 (34:28 (18:14))