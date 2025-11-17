Second part of the group phase begins with high-octane duels

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
17 November 2025, 11:00

After seven rounds of exciting games and crazy last-second wins, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase enters its second part this week, as round 8 takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

In group A, top side Füchse Berlin host Sporting Clube de Portugal, aiming to extend their winning streak. Dinamo Bucuresti still hope for their first points against HBC Nantes, while Aalborg Håndbold and One Veszprém HC host Industria Kielce and Kolstad Håndball, respectively.

In group B, SC Magdeburg are undefeated and can push their streak to eight wins if they take the points in Zagreb. While Paris Saint-Germain and Barça will battle it out in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, Orlen Wisla Plock travel to GOG and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged aim for revenge at home against HC Eurofarm Pelister after last week’s defeat.

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR)

Wednesday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs One Veszprém HC, 12 November 2025 (29:43 (15:19))

  • thanks to 15 goals combined by Bjarki Mar Elisson and Ivan Martinovic, Veszprém ended their series of two straight defeats with a clear win in Trondheim last week; they currently rank fourth, equal with Sporting and Nantes on eight points
  • including the clear 43:29 home defeat in the previous round, Kolstad lost the last five matches in a row and still sit on only two points
  • last week’s clash was the first duel between the Norwegian and Hungarian champions
  • best scorers of both sides are Nedim Remili, who netted 43 times for Veszprém, and Simen Lyse with 33 goals for Kolstad
  • in the Norwegian league, Kolstad did not have a match last weekend, while Veszprém won 38:31 against NEKA

20251211 Kolstad One Veszprem HC 24
I was satisfied with the away game, but that is already in the past. Together with the team, we are focused only on Wednesday. I would like the players to take another step forward, both in defence and attack. We always need to improve, develop and play better.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC
20250810 Kolstad Aalborg 26
It will be another tough away match, but we will do everything we can to hit back after the match in Kolstad Arena against One Veszprém HC last week.
Magnus Gullerud
Line player, Kolstad Håndball

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Wednesday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-2-6
Last match: Industria Kielce vs Aalborg Håndbold, 13 November 2025 (32:32 (16:15))

  • in the reverse fixture last week, Buster Juul-Lassen secured Aalborg’s draw with a buzzer-beater for the 32:32; Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Juri Knorr (Aalborg) were the top scorers with seven goals each
  • in the last five duels with Kielce, the Danish champions remained unbeaten with three victories and two draws now
  • the Danish champions are second-ranked in the group, three points below Berlin, while Kielce rank sixth, three points ahead of Kolstad
  • Thomas Arnoldsen tops the scoring charts for Aalborg with 37 goals, while Artsem Karalek netted 34 times for Kielce
  • in the Polish league, Kielce took a clear 49:29 victory over Azoty Pulawy, as Aalborg extended their winning streak in the Danish league with the 35:29 against Bjerringbro/Silkeborg

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (102)
It is always interesting when you meet the same team two weeks in a row. Kielce really made it hard for us last week, playing really well especially in defence. Luckily, we kept on fighting and I will be remembering the very last equalising goal for some time. That one point can be really important for us later on, but it also gives us confidence that we can win the home game.
Buster Juul
Left wing, Aalborg Håndbold

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Thursday 20 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-3
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 13 November 2025 (35:28 (20:13))

  • Bucuresti remain at the bottom of the standings, still waiting for their first points after seven defeats, having lost 35:28 in Nantes in the previous round
  • Nantes won four of their last five EHF Champions League matches, including last week’s clash, which was already decided at the break as they were leading 20:13
  • Dinamo have never taken any points against Nantes in three encounters so far
  • best scorers of both sides are Aymeric Minne, with 33 goals for Nantes — including five last week — and Haniel Langaro with 24 strikes for Dinamo
  • Nantes won 40:27 against Chartres in the French league, while Dinamo did not have a match in the Romanian league last weekend

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Thursday 20 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-3
Last match Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Füchse Berlin, 13 November 2025 (37:38 (19:20)

  • last week's duel was not only a pure thriller until the end, but also a goal galore with 75 goals, as Berlin won 38:37
  • the German champions top the ranking with a clean record of seven victories, while Sporting are already six points below in fifth
  • Berlin’s last home defeat in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League dates back to October 2024, a 40:38 loss against Paris
  • the duel sees a clash between the best and the third-best scorers of the competition: Mathias Gidsel is on 69 strikes for Berlin, while Francisco Costa netted 56 times for Sporting
  • Sporting beat Aguas Santas 38:21 in the Portuguese league; Füchse won 32:29 against THW Kiel in the German league last weekend

20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 1867

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 19 November, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-4
Last match: SC Magdeburg vs HC Zagreb, 12 November 2025 (27:22 (10:9))

  • the two sides are at opposite ends in the standings, as Magdeburg sit at the top of the group with the maximum of 14 points, while Zagreb are last with no points
  • in round 7, Magdeburg won 27:22, despite Filip Glavaš netting seven goals for Zagreb
  • with 183 goals scored, Zagreb are the least efficient offence of the competition this season; on the other hand, Magdeburg have conceded 186 goals so far, the second-best defence among the 16 teams, behind Barça
  • Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson is currently the fifth-best scorer of the competition with 52 goals, while Filip Glavaš and Luka Lovre Klarica have each netted 35 times for Zagreb
  • last weekend, Zagreb won against Vinkovci (38:27) and Magdeburg took the points in Flensburg (35:31)

20251112 Scm Zagreb 073
Last week, we did struggle a bit at some point — and it won't be any easier playing away. But our goal remains the same: we have no intention of slacking. We want to keep investing and keep delivering. We want to stay unbeaten.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)

Wednesday 19 November, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-10
Last match: Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball, 2 May 2024 (32:31 (17:12))

  • Barça are currently second in the group with 12 points, while Paris are fifth on six points
  • last week, Barça beat Wisla Plock for the second time this season (30:24), as Aleix Gómez scored nine goals
  • Paris took their revenge on GOG in round 6 by winning in Denmark (31:28) — their first away win of the season — with Elohim Prandi scoring eight
  • halfway through the group phase, Barça have the best defence of the competition, with 185 goals conceded
  • with 55 goals on his tally, Paris’ Elohim Prandi is the fourth-best scorer of the season so far, while Barça’s Aleix Gómez is in the top 10 with 40 goals
  • both teams won their domestic confrontations last weekend with a 10-goal gap each: Paris in Istres (39:29) and Barça against Ademar Leon (38:28)

STAT OF THE MATCH: With a rivalry dating back to 2013, the Match of the Week promises to be an exciting one, as Paris Saint-Germain look to improve their record against Barça. The French side's only EHF Champions League win so far against the record winners arrived in November 2016, a 33:26 victory in France. They had to wait five more years for another point — and the home court was once again lucky for Paris, as they snatched a 28:28 draw against Barça in December 2021, the most recent group phase encounter between the sides.

5P9A2818
Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe, and facing them is always a big moment. We know the level of intensity and precision it takes to compete with them, but we’ve been building confidence over the past few weeks with three strong wins away from home. It feels great to be back at Coubertin, where our supporters always give us incredible energy. We want to show our best handball and keep pushing forward together.
Luka Karabatic
Line player, Paris Saint-Germain
5P9A3101

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Thursday 20 November, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV 
H2H: 4-1-3
Last match: GOG vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 28 February 2024 (32:32 (17:14))

  • Plock are third in the group with eight points after seven rounds, while GOG are sixth with six points
  • in round 7, GOG lost at home against Paris (31:28), despite Frederik Bjerre scoring nine goals; Plock also came out defeated in their round 7 game, losing in Barça 30:24 as Melvyn Richardson netted five
  • GOG made official last week the signing of EHF Champions League 2024/25 winner Isak Persson, with a contract starting in 2026
  • GOG’s Frederik Bjerre is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 57 goals; Plock’s Melvyn Richardson is the sixth-best scorer with 48 goals
  • last Saturday, GOG bounced back in the Danish league against Nordsjaelland (32:23) and Plock also won against Stal Mielec (38:24)

419A1640

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Thursday 20 November, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV 
H2H: 2-0-1
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, 12 November 2025 (25:24 (11:8))

  • halfway through the group phase, Szeged are fourth in the group with six points, as Pelister are seventh, with four points
  • both teams already played against each other last week, as Pelister came out victorious on home court (25:24) with Zharko Peshevski scoring seven
  • with this win, Pelister put an end to a five-game defeat streak, while Szeged have now won only one of their last four games — in round 6 against Zagreb
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the current seventh-best scorer in the competition with 45 goals, while Pelister’s Dejan Manaskov is on 43
  • with 186 goals, Pelister is currently the second-least efficient offence in the competition this season
  • both teams took the points in their domestic leagues over the weekend: Szeged in Komloi (42:26) and Pelister against Butel Skopje (31:21)

PEL PICK 127
We have a very important match ahead of us and we want to make up for last week’s defeat. This is our chance to get revenge against Pelister. It won’t be easy, because we’re facing an opponent with a very tough defence. We experienced in Bitola that we had to fight hard for every single goal. If we can be more precise in attack, we can win this match.
Roland Mikler
Goalkeeper, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

Photos © Tomasz Fafara (main), Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão, Lau Nielsen (in-text)

