In group A, top side Füchse Berlin host Sporting Clube de Portugal, aiming to extend their winning streak. Dinamo Bucuresti still hope for their first points against HBC Nantes, while Aalborg Håndbold and One Veszprém HC host Industria Kielce and Kolstad Håndball, respectively.

In group B, SC Magdeburg are undefeated and can push their streak to eight wins if they take the points in Zagreb. While Paris Saint-Germain and Barça will battle it out in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, Orlen Wisla Plock travel to GOG and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged aim for revenge at home against HC Eurofarm Pelister after last week’s defeat.

GROUP A

Wednesday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs One Veszprém HC, 12 November 2025 (29:43 (15:19))