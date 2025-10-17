Four round 1 EURO Cup winners to lock horns with four losers

17 October 2025, 10:30

The Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 continues on Sunday with four matches, with the Highlight Match between Romania and Poland in particular focus. All four hosts in round 2 started the competition with defeats, and now face the four winners of round 1.

GROUP 1

Slovakia vs Norway

Sunday 19 October, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Slovakia were chanceless in their opener against Poland, eventually losing 20:28 after already trailing 3:7 after 15 minutes
  • Norway took a close 29:27 win against Romania in Round 1, their 13th win in their 13th EHF EURO Cup match
  • Norwegian superstar Henny Reistad tops the scorer list after round 1 alongside Poland’s Magda Balsam, each with 10 goals; Slovakia’s top scorer Barbora Lancz netted five times against Poland
  • in the preliminary round of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, Norway beat Slovakia 38:15 in only their third competitive meeting
  • the two sides finished the EHF EURO 2024 at opposite ends of the ranking: Norway took gold, Slovakia ended last

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

Romania vs Poland

Sunday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Romania showed a brave performance on Wednesday in Norway, leading the European and Olympic champions several times in the second half, but finally losing 27:29
  • Poland were unstoppable against Slovakia, with a strong defence and an efficient attack, winning 28:20
  • in round 1, Magda Balsam netted 10 times for Poland, putting her joint first in the top scorers’ list, while Sorina Maria Grozav scored seven goals for Romania and is joint fourth
  • this is the first home match for new Romanian head coach Ovidiu Mihaila
  • at the EHF EURO 2024 Poland finished ninth and Romania 11th; when the two sides met in the main round, Poland took a 29:24 win

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Denmark

Sunday 19 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Türkiye kept pace with Hungary through the first half of their very first EHF EURO Cup match on Wednesday, but slipped to a 30:43 defeat with a weaker second half
  • Denmark showed a high-speed performance in their opener, outdistancing Czechia 41:25, with 13 of 14 court players on the scorer list
  • Mette Tranborg scored seven goals for the EHF EURO 2022 and 2024 silver medallists, while Nurceren Akgün Göktepe netted six times for Türkiye
  • the EHF EURO 2024 was Türkiye’s first ever final tournament; they finished 20th
  • the two sides last met in the EHF EURO 2016 Qualifiers, when Denmark took two victories (26:23 in Türkiye and 28:19 at home)

Türkiye is an opponent we should beat. But it’s also an opponent we take seriously, as the match serves as good preparation for the World Championship later this year. We’ll be trying out a few different things, and we’ll use the game to sharpen the parts of our play that we want to improve.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Denmark

Czechia vs Hungary

Sunday 19 October, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Czechia found Denmark tough opponents in their debut EHF EURO Cup match, with a 12:21 deficit at half-time stretching to 25:41 at full-time
  • despite the clear defeat, Czech Charlotte Cholevová was top scorer of the match with eight goals, while Petra Simon netted six times for Hungary against Türkiye
  • Hungary shifted to express mode in the second half against Türkiye in their opener to extend a 19:15 lead at the break to a 43:30 win
  • while Hungary took the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2024, Czechia missed the main round and finished 15th
  • the two sides last met in an EHF EURO context in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2016 in Malmö, where Czechia won 27:22

We are excited for the home atmosphere, because matches in Czechia are always great, and the fans are with us. I hope we will play a better game than against Denmark, that the spectators will have something to enjoy, and that they will cheer for us from start to finish.
Charlotte Cholevová
Left back, Czechia

Photos © Kolektiff Images; Fredrik Varfjell / NTB; HHF

