Four round 1 EURO Cup winners to lock horns with four losers
The Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 continues on Sunday with four matches, with the Highlight Match between Romania and Poland in particular focus. All four hosts in round 2 started the competition with defeats, and now face the four winners of round 1.
Türkiye is an opponent we should beat. But it’s also an opponent we take seriously, as the match serves as good preparation for the World Championship later this year. We’ll be trying out a few different things, and we’ll use the game to sharpen the parts of our play that we want to improve.
We are excited for the home atmosphere, because matches in Czechia are always great, and the fans are with us. I hope we will play a better game than against Denmark, that the spectators will have something to enjoy, and that they will cheer for us from start to finish.