Angela Malestein: "Our strength is our fast and creative game"

Angela Malestein: "Our strength is our fast and creative game"

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
17 October 2025, 11:00

Starting from their debut in 1998, the Netherlands have participated in 10 Women's EHF EURO tournaments, winning two medals — silver in Sweden in 2016, and bronze in France in 2018. Since 2014, the Dutch team has not missed a single edition of the tournament, and now they hope to qualify for their seventh straight and 11th overall EHF EURO, which will be held in Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye in 2026.

In phase 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, the Netherlands have been drawn into group 2 alongside Italy, Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Seen as favourites, the Dutch side opened the qualification with a commanding 42:19 home win against Italy on Thursday; they now move on to face Bosnia and Herzegovina away in Cazin on Saturday (20:00 CEST).

"With all due respect to our opponents, we want and expect to win. It's always nice to play for the national team, and while it may sound arrogant, we shouldn't have problems in the qualification," right wing Angela Malestein tells eurohandball.com.

"Our big strength is our fast and creative game. However, sometimes it can also be our downside — I don't want to say ‘weakness’. But a lot of people like to watch us playing this way," the right wing adds.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W 5 6 Place Sweden Vs. Netherlands MAL5329 AM

Leading with fresh ambition 

The 32-year-old, who plays her club handball at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, is one of the most experienced players of the Dutch side. Malestein has been playing for the national team since 2009, and has won a number of medals for the Netherlands at major international competition, including the IHF Women's World Championship title in 2019.

"Of course, older players like Estavana Polman, Lois Abbingh and I are expected to lead the team. We try, but I think everyone needs to work hard in order to get good results," Malestein admits.

Between 2015 and 2019 the Netherlands won medals at each edition of the EHF EURO and World Championship, but they have taken a step back since then. In the last three EHF EURO tournaments, in 2020, 2022 and 2024, they finished sixth each time.

"We are building up a totally new team. Being sixth among the top teams is OK, but obviously we want to finish higher. The future will tell if we will manage it," the right wing says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Slovenia ER10063 JE

A new generation

The Netherlands have rejuvenated their squad in recent years, as experienced players such as Nycke Groot, Yvette Broch, Danick Snelder and Tess Wester retired from the national team. However, they were replaced by young talents, and Malestein hopes that the Dutch team has a bright future.

"We used to have a lot of talents in the previous generation, and we actually had a ‘luxury problem’ in our team. Now this is not the case anymore, as some of those players left the national team or retired altogether. However, the Netherlands has a good system of handball academies, which help young players to develop, so we'll see,” she says.

Last year, the Dutch side changed head coach, as Per Johansson was replaced by Henrik Signell, who guided the Netherlands to sixth place at the EHF EURO 2024. However, Malestein does not think that it has affected the team a lot.

"After all, both are Swedes, so their coaching style is similar. The only thing we continue to do is to improve every time in each aspect of the game — physically and tactically," Malestein says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 NED ITA Team

While the Dutch players are currently focusing on the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, they also keep in mind the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, which will be hosted by the Netherlands together with Germany at the end of the year.

"It's always a privilege to participate a European or World Championship. But now we will play at home, which will make the tournament extra-special. We all are looking forward to it, and I work every day in order to be in the best shape in November and December," Malestein concludes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Slovenia UH16742 UH

Photos © Kolektiff Images; FotoReza

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 EURO Cup preview rd 2
Previous Article Four round 1 EURO Cup winners to lock horns with four losers
20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 day 2 preview
Next Article Action-packed Sunday to conclude first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Latest news

More News