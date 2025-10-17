In phase 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, the Netherlands have been drawn into group 2 alongside Italy, Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Seen as favourites, the Dutch side opened the qualification with a commanding 42:19 home win against Italy on Thursday; they now move on to face Bosnia and Herzegovina away in Cazin on Saturday (20:00 CEST).

"With all due respect to our opponents, we want and expect to win. It's always nice to play for the national team, and while it may sound arrogant, we shouldn't have problems in the qualification," right wing Angela Malestein tells eurohandball.com.

"Our big strength is our fast and creative game. However, sometimes it can also be our downside — I don't want to say ‘weakness’. But a lot of people like to watch us playing this way," the right wing adds.