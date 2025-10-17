A new generation
The Netherlands have rejuvenated their squad in recent years, as experienced players such as Nycke Groot, Yvette Broch, Danick Snelder and Tess Wester retired from the national team. However, they were replaced by young talents, and Malestein hopes that the Dutch team has a bright future.
"We used to have a lot of talents in the previous generation, and we actually had a ‘luxury problem’ in our team. Now this is not the case anymore, as some of those players left the national team or retired altogether. However, the Netherlands has a good system of handball academies, which help young players to develop, so we'll see,” she says.
Last year, the Dutch side changed head coach, as Per Johansson was replaced by Henrik Signell, who guided the Netherlands to sixth place at the EHF EURO 2024. However, Malestein does not think that it has affected the team a lot.
"After all, both are Swedes, so their coaching style is similar. The only thing we continue to do is to improve every time in each aspect of the game — physically and tactically," Malestein says.