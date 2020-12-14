Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, has announced a 10-year deal to distribute the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) premium club and national team competitions to licensed global sportsbook operators through Stats Perform’s Watch&Bet streaming service.

The agreement forms part of the deal from the 10-year exclusive media and marketing rights partnership between Infront, DAZN Group and the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH (EHFM). It brings over 500 live streamed handball matches per season across handball’s most-watched competitions to Watch&Bet video feeds, making them available for Stats Perform’s regulated betting partners.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer Alex Rice said: “Handball is one of the leading indoor sports for watching and betting and its popularity is growing across Europe and beyond. To have secured competitions like the EHF Champions League and the European Championships (EHF EUROs) for the next 10 years enables our sportsbook partners to provide their customers with a seamless, consistent, premium handball betting and streaming experience.”

The EHF live streams join over 100 other competitions in Stats Perform’s Watch&Bet portfolio, which also enables licensed sportsbooks to offer their customers high quality round-the-clock live streams of football, tennis, basketball, cricket, rugby, ice hockey and more.

Stats Perform’s Watch&Bet video and sports data is distributed to regulated global sportsbook operators to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in land-based sportsbooks, while maintaining the highest integrity standards.

EHF and EHFM’s 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group officially started in July 2020. Guided by a shared strategic vision, the long-term partnership works to unlock new commercial opportunities and drive operational excellence for all EHF competitions, across production, digital marketing, media rights and sponsorship sales.