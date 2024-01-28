France reclaim EHF EURO title after 70-minute battle
France are back on top of the continent, having beaten Denmark 33:31 in extra time in the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Cologne on Sunday evening.
France fell behind in the first half before levelling the game, then found themselves at a deficit again in the second period, yet fought back to equalise once more and sent the game into extra time. In extra time, France took the edge in the second five minutes and Yanis Lenne netted the final goal to secure the victory.
Maybe it is the fact that we love pressure, but of course, we are not going to be the best team in the world at every minute of every game. But we managed to play really well in the moments that mattered, and that's the main thing.
We are extremely disappointed, but France had an amazing game. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, even though we were ahead on the scoreboard. I felt in the second half that this could be our game, when we were three goals ahead but in the end we could not keep it. I felt like France were really strong physically at the end of the game, really impressive.