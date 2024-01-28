France reclaim EHF EURO title after 70-minute battle

First EHF EURO title in 10 years

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 title is France’s first in the competition since 2014 and takes them to four trophies overall where they sit just one behind record winners Sweden. France’s last trophy came following a victory over none other than Denmark in the final, after their first EHF EURO titles in 2010 and 2006.

Across all competitions, it is France’s 13th title. The side already held the record for most titles at the World Championship as well as collectively across the World Championship, EHF EURO and Olympic Games, so this is merely an extension of an already phenomenal history.

And one player has been part of 11 of those titles: Nikola Karabatic, who became the only male handball player in history to win 10 national team trophies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and now stands alone at the top of the ranking including women’s players as well, as Katrine Lunde has 10. He also joins the exclusive group of players to have won four EHF EURO titles, alongside Swedes Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, and Martin Frandesjö.

Photos © Kolektiff Images