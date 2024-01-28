EURO24M

France reclaim EHF EURO title after 70-minute battle

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
28 January 2024, 19:45

France are back on top of the continent, having beaten Denmark 33:31 in extra time in the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Cologne on Sunday evening.

France fell behind in the first half before levelling the game, then found themselves at a deficit again in the second period, yet fought back to equalise once more and sent the game into extra time. In extra time, France took the edge in the second five minutes and Yanis Lenne netted the final goal to secure the victory.   

It is France’s fourth win against Denmark in a total of six title matches between the sides, and the second win versus the Scandinavian side in two EHF EURO finals.

The victory means France now hold the Olympic and European titles simultaneously, at least until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games take place later in the year.

FINAL

France vs Denmark 33:31 (27:27)(14:14) 

  • the outcome of the final came down to extra time, with Dika Mem netting two goals that opened a two-goal gap for France and Samir Bellahcene making a save in between that prevented Denmark from levelling at the critical moment and created the chance for the win
  • driven by their defence and an outstanding Emil Nielsen in goal, with eight saves at 57.1 per cent in the first 20 minutes and a total of 15 leading to his Grundfos Player of the Match award, Denmark opened a three-goal lead in the first half before France fought back to level
  • All-star Team right back for the second straight EHF EURO, Mathias Gidsel, scored Denmark’s first two goals and netted eight in the final to climb the competition’s top scorer ranking and join Portugal’s Martim Costa in first with 54 overall
  • Denmark took the upper hand again in the second half, leading by two goals latest at the 50-minute mark, but France could not be cast off and regular time ended level with the last goal from All-star Team line player Ludovic Fabregas
  • Mikkel Hansen became the all-time top scorer of the Men’s EHF EURO during the final, with his nine-goal outing taking him past both Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson and Nikola Karabatic to reach a total of 296 in his career

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

First EHF EURO title in 10 years

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 title is France’s first in the competition since 2014 and takes them to four trophies overall where they sit just one behind record winners Sweden. France’s last trophy came following a victory over none other than Denmark in the final, after their first EHF EURO titles in 2010 and 2006.

Across all competitions, it is France’s 13th title. The side already held the record for most titles at the World Championship as well as collectively across the World Championship, EHF EURO and Olympic Games, so this is merely an extension of an already phenomenal history.

And one player has been part of 11 of those titles: Nikola Karabatic, who became the only male handball player in history to win 10 national team trophies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and now stands alone at the top of the ranking including women’s players as well, as Katrine Lunde has 10. He also joins the exclusive group of players to have won four EHF EURO titles, alongside Swedes Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, and Martin Frandesjö.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 4912 JC(1) Quote
Maybe it is the fact that we love pressure, but of course, we are not going to be the best team in the world at every minute of every game. But we managed to play really well in the moments that mattered, and that's the main thing.
Nedim Remili
Right back, France
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL6993 AM Quote
We are extremely disappointed, but France had an amazing game. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, even though we were ahead on the scoreboard. I felt in the second half that this could be our game, when we were three goals ahead but in the end we could not keep it. I felt like France were really strong physically at the end of the game, really impressive.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark AR63752 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark AR63781 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 5248 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 4785 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark AR64445 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark AR63966 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL7297 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL7594 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL7936 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL8610 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark UH12708 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Medals Ceremomy MAL0860 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Medals Ceremomy UH13992 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Medals Ceremomy MAL8883 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4556 AM
Previous Article Palicka leads Sweden to bronze
EURO24M Medals Ceremomy AR35017 AH
Next Article Summary: France win EHF EURO in extra time

Latest news

More News