Palicka leads Sweden to bronze

Sweden led by six goals at half-time after Germany experienced defensive struggles in the opening 30 minutes, but Germany found their game at that end of the court in the second period and brought the match much closer. Sweden held off the comeback to end their Men's EHF EURO 2024 campaign with a medal and a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The result continued a series of wins for Sweden in medal matches against Germany. The two sides had previously met in two finals won by the Scandinavian team, including the EHF EURO 2002 trophy game, and two bronze medal games.

Andreas Palicka received the Grundfos Player of the Match award after making 19 saves at a rate of 44.2 per cent.

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Sweden vs Germany 34:31 (18:12)