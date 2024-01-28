Palicka leads Sweden to bronze
Sweden clinched their third medal in four editions of the Men’s EHF EURO when they recorded a 34:31 victory over Germany in the bronze medal match in Cologne on Sunday afternoon.
It has been one of the toughest EURO I've ever played. There were some crazy results and with the level of the other teams improving every time, there was no easy games. We had to battle at every game, be focus 100 per cent every two evenings and that takes quite a lot of energy. So, in this context, to think that we are the third best country in Europe, it's nice.
When you hit the semi-finals at a home competition, of course you think that you can win the title. So it's bitter that we lose the last two games and go home with nothing in our hands. During the last two games, we played very good halves twice but did not manage to keep our performance at a high level for 60 minutes. The overall feeling right now is bitterness, definitely.