EURO24M

Palicka leads Sweden to bronze

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
28 January 2024, 16:45

Sweden clinched their third medal in four editions of the Men’s EHF EURO when they recorded a 34:31 victory over Germany in the bronze medal match in Cologne on Sunday afternoon.

Sweden led by six goals at half-time after Germany experienced defensive struggles in the opening 30 minutes, but Germany found their game at that end of the court in the second period and brought the match much closer. Sweden held off the comeback to end their Men's EHF EURO 2024 campaign with a medal and a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

The result continued a series of wins for Sweden in medal matches against Germany. The two sides had previously met in two finals won by the Scandinavian team, including the EHF EURO 2002 trophy game, and two bronze medal games.

Andreas Palicka received the Grundfos Player of the Match award after making 19 saves at a rate of 44.2 per cent.

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Sweden vs Germany 34:31 (18:12)

  • it came down to the last six minutes as Sweden held off a comeback from Germany to clinch a three-goal win
  • an enormous performance from Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Palicka was decisive in the first half, as he made 14 saves at a rate of 53.9 per cent in that period to give his side’s attack every chance to open a clear gap
  • after Andreas Wolff made two saves in the first 20 minutes, David Späth came into Germany’s goal but the EHF EURO 2024 hosts’ defence was simply outplayed by Sweden
  • with Wolff back in goal and saving as the second period began, while Palicka’s save rate slowed and Tobias Thulin came into Sweden’s goal for a time, Germany reduced the deficit to 19:24 then scored two more unanswered goals to bring it to 21:24 with 17 minutes to go
  • in the 54th minute, Germany came within one goal at 29:30 after two consecutive goals and a stop in defence in between, but they could not level the score and that was as close as it would come

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

First EURO bronze for Sweden

Sweden are the record title holders at the Men’s EHF EURO but had taken only one other medal prior to Sunday: silver in 2018. They had played for third once before, way back in 1996, when they were defeated by Yugoslavia.

Overall, the bronze won in Cologne was Sweden’s seventh medal at the EHF EURO and third since 2018. No other team can match that recent record, with the finalists Denmark and France having won one medal apiece since the 2018 edition in Croatia.

On the ranking of Men’s EHF EURO medals, Sweden sit third behind Denmark and leaders Spain. For Sweden, this is the 23rd medal across all major competitions.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany C4 2282 JC
It has been one of the toughest EURO I've ever played. There were some crazy results and with the level of the other teams improving every time, there was no easy games. We had to battle at every game, be focus 100 per cent every two evenings and that takes quite a lot of energy. So, in this context, to think that we are the third best country in Europe, it's nice.
Jim Gottfridsson
Centre back, Sweden
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4696 AM Quote
When you hit the semi-finals at a home competition, of course you think that you can win the title. So it's bitter that we lose the last two games and go home with nothing in our hands. During the last two games, we played very good halves twice but did not manage to keep our performance at a high level for 60 minutes. The overall feeling right now is bitterness, definitely.
Kai Häfner
Right back, Germany
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany C4 2570 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany C4 2692 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany C4 2707 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4488 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4246 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4404 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany C4 2727 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4518 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4611 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4696 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4196 AM
Previous Article Post-match flash quotes: final and bronze medal match, 28 January
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 4706 JC
Next Article Live blog: France and Denmark in close final clash

Latest news

More News