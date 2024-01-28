EURO24M

Live blog: France and Denmark in close final clash

28 January 2024, 17:15

After almost three weeks, the climax of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 is upon us and Denmark and France will play for the European championship title on Sunday evening.

18:41

Remi Desbonnet faces his first shot of the day, a penalty which Mikkel Hansen scores. But there's no change in the main goalkeepers, and Emil Nielsen saves a point-blank effort from Dylan Nahi.

18:39

One team could be 30 minutes away from glory!

18:35

Niklas Landin and Remi Desbonnet are both among the players warming up in the break - will their coaches put them between the posts as the second half starts? We're only a few minutes away.

18:25 | HALF-TIME

France 14:14 Denmark

We expected a close match and it's delivering, with each side showing flashes of brilliance. 

Mathias Gidsel has played the key role everyone thought he would, with four goals from four shots and two assists, and he's closing in on the top scorer position - another four goals would put him level with Martim Costa.

Emil Nielsen ends the half with 11 saves (44 per cent), while Samir Bellahcene now has five (26 per cent).

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has this to say:

"Different players for Denmark and coach Nikolaj Jacobsen have talked about how critical it is to give their goalkeepers good conditions in order for them to make the necessary saves. In this match, we’re seeing just how important that is for any team, as that has been the difference so far – or, as we reach the end of the half, the similarity.

France fell behind early on as they were not getting the needed stops in defence, while Emil Nielsen was scorching in Denmark’s goal. But as Samir Bellahcene started saving, France quickly levelled the game and we now have an equal contest at the break in this thrilling final."

18:22

Samir Bellahcene is making some good stops, but he's at five saves compared to 11 for Emil Nielsen.

 

18:17

It remains level at 12:12 with less than four minutes of the half to go. Neither side can break to a bigger lead at the moment as both defences work hard.

18:12

Queen Mary of Denmark is among the guests watching on here as Nikolaj Jacobsen calls his first timeout, with France level 21 minutes in - it's 9:9.

18:11

Both coaches are rotating their squads a little as we get deeper into the half, although there's more of that coming from France. 

Denmark still lead, but it's by just one goal now as Samir Bellahcene starts to make some saves. 

18:05

And Emil Nielsen saves again. Denmark lead 8:6 after 15 minutes.

 

18:02

After France took a 6:4 lead an under-pressure Denmark, with Mathias Gidsel serving a two-minute suspension after a fight for the ball, come back to level the game. Emil Nielsen has made six saves in 13 minutes (50 per cent) while Samir Bellahcene is yet to stop a shot.

17:56

When you haven't won EHF EURO gold for 10 years or more the desire to regain the title is strong, and it's showing in rather scrappy play by both sides in these early minutes. Neither have been perfect; Denmark lead 4:3 thanks to Emil Nielsen's saves.

17:50

By the way, here's the match statistics page for this game: France vs Denmark.

17:49

An update on the top scorer race: Portugal's Martim Costa currently leads with 54 goals. Dika Mem is seven shots behind for France, while Denmark's Mathias Gidsel was on 46 goals, but has just opened the scoring for Denmark so is level with Mem.

17:47

Here we go!

17:41

Anthem time, for one last time, after the All-star Team members are recognised: Mathias Gidsel, Magnus Saugstrup, and Ludovic Fabregas.

17:32

Musical entertainment before the final, a cover of the Black-Eyed Pea's "I Gotta Feeling". "Tonight's going to be a good night" for one of these two teams, and definitely for the spectators!

17:25

Here's France's starting seven now: Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Nahi, Nikola Karabatic, Ludovic Fabregas, Dika Mem, Yanis Lenne, and Luka Karabatic switching with Nedim Remili from defence to attack.

17:10

Melvyn Richardson, Charles Bolzinger and Valentin Porte are not selected for France tonight, while Johan Hansen, Aaron Mensing and Emil Madsen sit in the stands for Denmark. 

Denmark will start with Emil Nielsen, Emil Jakobsen, Simon Pytlick, Mikkel Hansen, Mathias Gidsel, Niclas Kirkeløkke and Magnus Saugstrup; Simon Hald will switch with Mikkel Hansen in defence. We don't yet have confirmation of France's starting seven.

 

16:56

There's just over 45 minutes left until the final and France and Denmark are on to start their warm-up. 

Why not spend the break with the EHF EURO live show as they break down the bronze medal match and preview the final?


16:52

Sweden have completed the set of EHF EURO medals with that bronze, adding to five previous golds and one silver. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has more details about the game in her match review.

EHF EURO

Palicka leads Sweden to bronze

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH REVIEW: Sweden beat Germany 34:31 to take third at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and book a place at the 2024 Olympics

today, 2 hours ago

16:41

Germany receive their fourth-place medals. They should hold their heads up high for a strong home tournament, and their best-ever finish since 2016.

16:38 | FULL-TIME

Sweden 34:31 Germany

Albin Lagergren sends the ball sailing past Andreas Wolff, and Sweden have an unassailable lead, but to add to Germany's disappointment, Andreas Palicka saves Lukas Mertens' last attempt. Sweden win bronze and a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Felix Claar and Renars Uscins are joint top scorers of the match, with eight goals each, but the Grundfos Player of the Match is of course Palicka - 19 saves for 45 per cent securing Sweden's victory.

16:35

Sweden regain possession with a lead of 33:31 as the clock ticks through 59 minutes, and they take their time in attack.

16:33

The noise while Sweden are in possession is phenomenal. Germany have two and a half minutes to close up Sweden's 32:30 lead, but Andreas Palicka is having none of it and saves again. That's 18 for the Swedish goalkeeper.

16:30

Andreas Palicka has had a rest and is back on, and back on fire with a couple of absolutely crucial saves to maintain Sweden's two-goal lead.

16:28

Lukas Mertens is having a solid patch, scoring twice in under a minute. The German defence battle on and steal the ball, with Christoph Steinert making it a two-goal game at 30:28. There's seven and a half minutes to play.

16:24

Alfred Gislason calls a timeout as Sweden lead 29:25.

 

16:20

It's 26:23 and there's 13 minutes to go - Germany have time to do this, but they need to keep closing the gap and Jonathan Carlbogard then extends the lead again to 27:23.

16:15

Timeout for Sweden.

You can soon vote for your Grundfos Player of the Match in the Home of Handball app.

 

16:13

A change in goal now for Sweden, with Tobias Thulin coming on, and Glenn Solberg is playing seven-on-six against Germany's efforts at a comeback.

16:10

In their respective semi-finals, Germany started well and had a poorer second half as Denmark changed tactics, while Sweden started poorly and had a storming second half. The script seems to have flipped today, with Germany stepping up in defence finally and Juri Knorr finally scoring on his fifth attempt. Germany are back within four goals of Sweden now.

16:05

Germany started the half more brightly, with Andreas Wolff making two decent saves, but Sweden answered and five minutes in it's still a six-goal game (20:14).

16:00

If they can keep this up, Sweden are 30 minutes away from a bronze medal and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As the arena announcer says, "Auf geht's!" We're throwing off the second half!

15:53

Making save after save and just loving life - it's Andreas Palicka.

On court, Tobias Thulin is warming up, and so is Andreas Wolff, with the big German certainly hoping to produce his usual outstanding performance in the second half. 

15:47 | HALF-TIME

Sweden 18:12 Germany

Germany managed to claw a couple of goals back after Sweden led by seven some 24 minutes in, but the half has been all about the 2022 European champions so far, with Andreas Palicka on fire with 14 saves (54 per cent). Alfred Gislason pulled Juri Knorr off early, after he missed four shots, but overall Germany's scoring efficiency of just 41 per cent is not good enough against a fired-up Swedish side. 

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has this to say:

"The crucial factor in this match is pretty clear: Andreas Palicka. With 14 saves already the Swedish goalkeeper has been a nightmare for Germany’s attack. After a good few opening minutes for Germany’s defence, including some saves from Andreas Wolff, the Scandinavian side have clearly been outplaying Germany at that end of the court with hardly any Swedish attacks stopped.

Although Germany have a big deficit to reduce, we’ve seen that happen time and time again in this EHF EURO, so we know there is still every chance for the hosts to end their campaign with the dream result of a first medal since 2016. But they will have to shore up their game at both ends of the court in order to come back into it."

15:39

Julian Köster scores a quick nine-metre goal from the centre of the line and provides a bright spot for Germany, who have had a pretty barren period with very little going their way. When they force a Swedish turnover it looks like things might continue in their favour, but Andreas Palicka stops the next shot - again.

15:33

After 20 minutes, a change in the German goal as David Späth makes his debut in this game.

15:31

OK, off we go again in this lively clash for bronze. Andreas Palicka is currently being a thorn in the German side and has made eight saves (53 per cent), compared to only two for Andreas Wolff. Germany are having real issues shooting against that, and Sweden lead 11:7.

 

15:28

Both team doctors for Germany and Sweden went to help with the emergency, along with the arena medical staff. The fan involved is being helped away, and the game can restart.

15:25

The game is currently paused for a medical emergency in the stands opposite the bench.

15:19

Jannik Kohlbacher adds a goal to make it 9:6 in Sweden's favour; Germany need a bit more of that as they play a power play period with Lukas Sandell suspended.


15:14

Jim Gottfridsson steals the ball from Renars Uscins and scores a nice fast break goal, giving Sweden a 7:4 lead. Alfred Gislason calls a timeout.

15:10

Sweden have been fast in transitioning from defence to attack, and that helped them to a 4:2 lead over Germany. When Germany get a chance to set up the defence properly it works, and after Johannes Golla blocks the latest Swedish shot Julian Köster quickly finds the net. 4:3 to Sweden.

15:05

A nervy start for both teams, apart from goalkeepers Andreas-es Palicka and Wolff (we've never had to consider the plural of Andreas before). Both made a good save inside the first two minutes, before Jonathan Carlbogard finally broke through to score for Sweden. On the following counterattack Andreas Palicka is knocked flat by Johannes Golla's shot, but Golla was also fouled and Timo Kastening scores the penalty.

15:01

Throw-off, for Germany's 106th EHF EURO game and Sweden's 105th!

14:56

Before the anthems and throw-off, the All-star Team members in the bronze medal match are recognised: Andreas Wolff, Juri Knorr and Hampus Wanne.

14:55

Head-to-head ...

 

14:50

The teams are being introduced and we're 10 minutes from throwing off. Sweden can win a second medal in as many editions of the tournament; Germany haven't featured in an EHF EURO medal match since 2016. At stake is not only the bronze medal, but also a confirmed place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Follow everything here: Sweden vs Germany

14:45

Meet Bent. He's six years old, from Cologne, and every day has waited for the German team as they've arrived at the arena and given them a hand-drawn poster. Today, to reward him for his loyalty, he was given a special tour of the arena, a signed jersey, and will have prime seats for the final. What an experience for such a keen fan!


14:40

Hello from a very, very busy LANXESS arena. It's already packed ahead of the bronze medal match between Sweden and Germany.

Sweden are fielding a team that's the same as their semi-final squad, and here's the German squad:

 

13:35

We're taking a short break before resuming coverage from the arena in about an hour - the bronze medal match throws off at 15:00 CET!

 

13:02

After over 20,000 people voted, here is the official Men's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team: six nations, eight great players. Click here to find out who's on the list!

EURO24M Germany Vs Austria AR39755 AH
EHF EURO

Six nations featured in EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

NEWS: Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel and Germany’s Andreas Wolff receive second career EHF EURO All-star Team awards

today, 5 hours ago

12:30

The last EHF EURO stat of the day looks at the angles from which Denmark and France shoot - Denmark much more to the left than their fellow finalists.

11:55

While eyeing a bronze medal and Olympic qualification place this afternoon, Sweden are already looking ahead two years to the Men's EHF EURO 2026, which they will co-host alongside Denmark and Norway. 

11:30

Mathias Gidsel has had another great major tournament and going into the final leads the scorer points standings with 46 goals and 31 assists. Other players have scored a few more goals and made more assists, but nobody has had quite the impact as the Danish right back.

A post shared by EHF EURO (@ehfeuro)

 

11:00

Denmark's Mikkel Hansen is no stranger to the big stage, with five titles already including the EHF EURO - but he's one of only five current Danish players to have been European champions. Denmark are hoping to end the 12-year wait for the EHF EURO trophy this evening against France, and Hansen's experience will be key. But, as he told EHF journalist Courtney Gahan, he's still loving every moment.

20240127 DEN Hansen 1 AH
EHF EURO

Still “an experience for a lifetime” for Hansen

FEATURE: Having raised five trophies with Denmark, Mikkel Hansen hopes to reclaim the EHF EURO title after a 12-year wait

today, 8 hours ago

10:25

To date, there are five Swedish players who have won the EHF EURO four times. Today, Nikola Karabatic - in his last European championship - could join them. EHF journalist Kevin Domas talked to the French left back before his final EHF EURO game.

20240127 FRA Karabatic 5 AM
EHF EURO

Nikola Karabatic and one last shot at history

FEATURE: The iconic French player will try to make even more history on Sunday, when he plays his last EHF EURO final

yesterday

10:00

For one last time, welcome to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 live blog.

At 17:45 CET this evening, France and Denmark will throw off for the final time with the trophy up for grabs, after Sweden and Germany have played for bronze and a guaranteed place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here are the previews of both games.

20240127 Final Preview
EHF EURO

France and Denmark meet again in trophy clash

FINAL PREVIEW: Ten years after their last encounter in an EHF EURO final, France and Denmark will battle again for the title on Sunday

today, 9 hours ago
20240127 Bronze Preview AM
EHF EURO

Battle for third and direct Paris 2024 ticket

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH PREVIEW: Germany and Sweden will play for third at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games

today, 9 hours ago
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4556 AM
