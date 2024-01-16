France reduce Berlin crowd to silence by beating Germany
After North Macedonia beat Switzerland 27:29 in the first Men's EHF EURO 2024 group A game of Tuesday evening, France had already booked their ticket for the main round before the start of their game against Germany. But with the two teams progressing to the main round, there were still two points at stake for the two teams travelling to Cologne on Wednesday.
This is definitely our best game since the beginning of the EHF EURO. We did not panic when they started well but we also kept our composure when they came back in the second half. Defensively, we played at a very high level even though they scored 30. We expected a tough game against a Germany team, also because of their fans, but we were there and we showed who we are tonight.
France proved to be more consistent throughout the 60 minutes of the game and they did not panic when we started good. Afterwards, it was really a close game, there was not much difference between us, but in the end, I guess experience made the difference. It was all down to one shot, one save. We gave a good performance but it was not enough, sadly.