France reduce Berlin crowd to silence by beating Germany

Helped by 13,571 fans in a sold-out Mercedes-Benz Arena, the Germans started the game pushing every ball, taking an early advantage but not being able to keep it for long. In a superb atmosphere, France took the upper hand towards the end of the first half and managed to keep it until the middle of the second half.

But despite the hosts coming back level with 15 minutes left to play, France kept their composure to take the victory. Thanks to this win, France will travel to the main round with two points while Germany will also be in Cologne, but with zero points.

GROUP A

France vs Germany 33:30 (17:15)