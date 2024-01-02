UH36813

Here to Explain: When you only have 0.2 seconds to decide

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
02 January 2024, 13:30

If there is one position, one player, in handball, which can be the most decisive factor, it is the goalkeeper. This means that the goalkeeper needs special coaching. “Goalkeeper coaches have a huge significance for the team, as goalkeepers have a special significance for the team, more than any other single player,” says Tomas Svensson.

In our final feature in our Here to Explain series ahead of EHF EURO 2024, the goalkeeper coach explains the intricacies, nuances and processes the top goalkeepers and their coaches work on every day. 

As a player, the Swede won the EHF Champions League six times (with Irun, Barcelona and Portland San Antonio) and the EHF EURO three times with the famous “Bengan Boys”. Svensson is also a two-time World Champion, three-time Olympic finalist and in the EHF Hall of Fame.

In 2012, he switched from goalkeeping to goalkeeper coach, first at the German clubs Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SC Magdeburg, then at national team level for Denmark, Iceland and Sweden (since 2021). He returned to Magdeburg and was part on the staff when SCM won the EHF European League in 2021, before he went to Barça. 2022 was personally his most successful year, as his teams became EHF EURO champion (Sweden) and EHF Champions League winner (Barça), respectively.

In the EHF series here to explain, 55-year-old Svensson talks about the strategies of coaching goalkeepers, the differences in coaching young and old stoppers and the psychological effects in goalkeeper coaching.

“When you are goalkeeper coach in a club, you have many more opportunities to teach the goalkeeper. At a national team the time is limited, the base is built in the clubs, this is why a good goalkeeper needs a good goalkeeper coach at both levels to develop further,” says Svensson, who has long-term experience on both sides.

The work of a goalkeeper coach in a national team for him “is much easier”, when you work with the same goalkeepers for a long time, as then “you can directly focus on decisive little things and you do not have to start from scratch, it is important to have some routines, and you can stabilise the contact throughout the year, when they train with their clubs”.

For Svensson, the biggest task is always to be in “a sandwich position” between the head coach and the goalkeepers: “You have to explain to the head coach and the team, what would be good for the goalkeeper, for example, more shots from the wings, but then, the head coach and the rest of the team have to evaluate, whether this fits with the overall tactics and the general way the team - mainly the defence - wants to play. You have to compromise between the needs of the goalkeeper and the needs of the team. This is the classical triangle constellation between team, goalkeeper and coaches. But everybody knows that a good goalkeeper can win you the trophies.”

And of course, it is the job of the goalkeeper coach to explain to the head coach, why the goalkeeper did not save as many shots as expected – and that sometimes, the saving percentage results from difficulties in the cooperation of goalkeeper and defence, and then things need to be changed or adapted.

In his daily work, Svensson sees that a goalkeeper coach has more impact on a young goalkeeper than on an old one. “When the experienced Andreas Palicka comes to the national team, there is not much I can tell him, it is like in the saying: “It is hard to force an old dog to sit”. But on some points, I managed to change him; Andreas was always an aggressive, jumping goalkeeper, and I told him to stand longer and stand more instead of jumping, simply to prevent injuries, like in the World Championship semi-final, when he showed an extra-ordinary save by jumping, but then injured his knee and was not 100 per cent for the final.”

One major task during major tournaments such as the EHF EURO is the preparation of the goalkeepers for the next opponent, “Some goalkeepers want to know everything about their top shooters, how they shoot in which situation, this means an intense video preparation. Others like Palicka do not want to know that much, but they have such a great memory in their heads – and they rely on their feelings and experience. From my daily work with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas at Barcelona, he is the same – no one else has so many imaginary pictures of all top players in his brain like him. He says 'I rely on emotions'. I say 'I rely on science' – and then we have to compromise. Palle only wants to see five, six videos of players, as he exactly knows for example, what Dika Mem is doing – and on a versatile player like him you cannot prepare by videos. And you have to take care that you do not hand too much information to the goalkeeper, as they have to have their heads free and do not get overloaded. There is a lot of psychology in preparing a goalkeeper for a tournament.”

For Svensson, one major key is how goalkeepers focus on the ball, “Some say they only focus on the shooter, but in my opinion, this is wrong, as the ball decides everything. As a goalkeeper, you have 0.2 seconds to decide and therefore you train on how you focus your view – the ball, the arm or the shooter. To be honest, to save a shot at top international level is still something like a miracle for me. When you have a saving percentage of 35%, your team has a perfect chance to win the match, everything more than 40% is absolute world class. But even with a lower percentage you can become the hero, if you save the last three shots.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ER14707
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
NT1 6041
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
C4 6475
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
UH36602
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

In general, the Swedish way of preparing the goalkeepers for a major tournament like an EHF EURO is based on constant changes, “We always have three goalkeepers in our squad, and we try to give them all a lot of playing time – to save the physical and mental powers for the crucial matches such as quarter-finals or semi-finals. You have to find the right balance, there is no sense, if one goalkeeper gets exhausted by playing 60 minutes in almost all matches, as then he is not ready when it really counts. Therefore, we added young Simon Möller to our squad, as a perspective for the future. Our Swedish concept of promoting goalkeepers always includes a group of six to eight goalkeepers plus a group of up to five young talents between 18 and 21 years as a perspective.”

But there are different traditions, how to train goalkeepers – the Scandinavian way or the the Balkan style for example, “Currently, Dejan Milosavljev is in top form for Serbia and Füchse Berlin, he is playing an outstanding season – and at Berlin, it is the combination of goalkeeper and goalkeeper coach, which is outstanding: Dejan Peric and Dejan Milosavljev. Both represent the Balkan way of goalkeeping. Usually, those Balkan goalkeepers are stronger from the wing positions, as their training and cooperation is focused on those shots, while Scandinavian goalkeepers are stronger against long-range shots.”

Many things have changed in the goalkeeper training since the implementation of the 7-vs-6 rule. “Goalkeepers need to have different physical advantages than before, they need to be fast, they need to switch from a sprint to be in the right position, and they need to sprint 20 times per match. And there are more frustrations, when you concede empty-net goals. And the risk is much higher.

"15, 20 years ago, Sweden was the leading nation in terms of handball goalkeepers, eight or nine of our goalkeepers played in German Bundesliga or international top clubs, now other nations are stronger," says Svensson. “We had  enormous quality and width, but today we have been passed by Denmark and Norway, funnily enough with Swedish goalkeeper coaches. Denmark are definitely at number one. They have Niklas Landin and many, many more outstanding goalkeepers, who aim to be as strong as Landin. And their goalkeepers are at top teams only, like PSG, Barcelona or Aalborg.

“We need to intensify our work, as still, we have enough talents, but have to bring them on top again. For the young guys, Andreas Palicka is a perfect role model. When they train with him at the national team, they see how hard he trains, though he already has been at the top for years. In terms of commitment and attitude, he is the perfect teacher. And of course Palle is a fantastic person.”

There is a long tradition of highly successful goalkeeper coaches in Sweden like Mats Olsson, Mattias Andersson or Tomas Svensson, “Swedish goalkeeper coaches are diligent willing to learn constantly – and currently handball is in a state of transition; the match gets faster, the shots are different to some years ago, as by the higher speed, you do not have that many backcourt shots, but many more breakthroughs like when you see how SC Magdeburg or Mathias Gidsel play - which are much harder to save for a goalkeeper, which means the saving percentage is lower than some years ago,” says Svensson.

Main Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH17697
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
R6 7959
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
AAA0913
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
AAA0875
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
UH16920
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
ER 6380
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
UH14111
Previous Article Broadcasters for EHF European League Women confirmed

Latest news

More News