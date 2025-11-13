Füchse win thriller in Lisbon to snatch seventh win, Aalborg save a point in Kielce

Füchse win thriller in Lisbon to snatch seventh win, Aalborg save a point in Kielce

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
13 November 2025, 22:30

As the round 7 drew to a close on Thursday night, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase is about to cross the halfway mark.

The sole early evening game saw a proper thriller between Kielce and Aalborg, with the Danish side saving a point at the last second, thanks to Niklas Landin and Buster Juul-Lassen. Füchse remain on top of group A, with the maximum of 14 points, as the German side managed to come back victorious from Lisbon. Nantes, in the last game of the evening, defeated Dinamo without stress.

In group B, Barça keep pressuring SC Magdeburg, as they took the points against Plock at home, relying on Emil Nielsen and Viktor Hallgrimsson’s saves, despite playing without their suspended head coach Carlos Ortega.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:32 (16:15)

H2H : 6-2-3
Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce) 7 goals, Juri Knorr (Aalborg) 7 goals


After six minutes, things looked bleak for Aalborg as they had already seen three of its shots stopped by Kielce’s goalkeeper Klemen Fermin and trailed by three goals, having scored just once. But a well-timed timeout by coach Simon Dahl helped turn the tide. Although Szymon Sicko continued to find solutions for the hosts, Juri Knorr injected fresh energy into the visitors, helping them level the score with eight minutes left before halftime. Only a final, stunning goal from Alex Dujshebaev kept Kielce ahead at the break.
The Polish team stayed in control for the next ten minutes, but Buster Juul-Lassen finished off a fastbreak to give Aalborg its first lead of the evening in the 41st minute. With the Dujshebaev brothers and Artsem Karalek piling on the goals, Kielce even overcame Jorge Maqueda’s red card. Aleks Vlah and Alex Dujshebaev were clinical, but with Aalborg still in the fight, everything came down to the final play. Niklas Landin stopped Karalek’s last attempt, and Juul-Lassen netted the equaliser on the buzzer — keeping the Danish side unbeaten.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (86)
We can say a lot about that last action, but it is what it is. We can be satisfied with the draw, but also unsatisfied because we didn’t win. It was a good game in terms of both technique and tactics, against an extremely demanding opponent. Hopefully luck will come back to us in the spring. Today we took a step forward.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (48) 2
In that last action we were lucky… I don’t know if we really deserved that point. Kielce played very well — in my opinion, their best game of the season. But I’m also a bit angry with our defence. The opponents controlled the pace of the game, and whenever they sped up, they were better than us.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 35:28 (20:13)

H2H : 3-0-0
Top scorers : Noam Leopold (Nantes) 9 goals, Iosif Andrei Buzle (Dinamo Bucuresti) 5 goals

With a couple of saves from Nacho Biosca and as many Noam Leopold fastbreaks, the hosts took a first five-goals advantage within the first 15 minutes, and remained confidently ahead for the rest of the first half. Despite Tom Pelayo and Yoav Lumbroso both scoring three in the first half, keeping the visitors in the game, this clearly was not enough to make Nantes shake, as the French side took a seven-goal lead to the locker room. And it did not even take its foot off the pedal after the break. Not conceding any goal between minutes 31 and 40, Nantes increased their advantage to reach the 10-goal mark, as Dinamo were left without reaction. If Dinamo made the most of their opponents opening their bench for the last 10 minutes, coming back within seven at the buzzer, Nantes had secured their two points a long time ago.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Winning (1)
We’re very happy — we played a great game. We had targeted Lumbroso, and even though he managed to get through a few times, we limited his impact on the game. Nacho played well; it was a beautiful match. We have to make the most of these Champions League games at home.
Aymeric Minne
Left Back, HBC Nantes
20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Pelayo (2)
Our start to the match was difficult. Against a team like Nantes, we were quickly punished. Next week, we'll need to work on both our attack and defense, limit Nantes' possession to put our goalkeepers in better positions, and come back more competitive.
Tom Pelayo
Right back, Dinamo Bururesti

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 37:38 (20:19)

H2H : 3-0-3
Top scorers : Kiko Costa (Sporting) 12 goals, Mathias Gidsel (Berlin) 12 goals

The expected offensive feast is exactly what Sporting and Füchse delivered on Thursday night. At the break, both sides had scored a combined 39 goals, and the visitors were only ahead by one. With Kiko Costa at the wheel, the hosts had been three goals ahead a little bit earlier, as Sporting were scoring on every opportunity. The arrival of Lasse Ludwig between the posts for Berlin levelled things up, especially since Mathias Gidsel and Lasse Andersson were finding their way past Sporting goalkeepers. It remained open until the final whistle, as both teams traded goals back and forth. As a result, the two teams were never separated by more than three goals in the second half. Despite Lasse Andersson being directly sent off by the referees, Füchse never got distracted, and two final goals by Gidsel sealed the deal for them. With this win, Berlin got past the halfway point in the group phase undefeated.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 1244
It was a really tough game and I’m super happy with my players. Congratulations to Füchse, we need to still work and believe that we can win in the future. It was a big fight between Gidsel and Kiko and good to see it.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, , Sporting CP
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 0245
It was absolute great promotion for our sport. So much quality during the whole game. We are very proud to take the two points here in an amazing atmosphere. It was one of those days in which if a could buy a Kiko’s jersey from today I would do it. It was absolutely amazing. I’m very proud of the coolness we had on the end.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 30:24 (12:12)

H2H : 9-0-1
Top scorers : Aleix Gomez (Barça) 9 goals, Melvyn Richardson (Plock) 5 goals

Playing against your former club is often a source of motivation for players, and Plock’s Melvyn Richardson proved that on his trip to Barcelona. Scoring four in the first 12 minutes of the game, the French right-back kept the visitors within Barça’s reach, even though his teammates did not prove as efficient against Emil Nielsen. But as one left-hander replied to the other, Aleix Gomez scored three straight goals to put the hosts ahead by three for the first time at the 22nd minute. Plock got back on track as Mark Sergei Kosorotov scored three in the first half. As Barça’s goalkeepers Emil Nielsen and Viktor Hallgrilsson gradually took the best on the Plock shooters, the hosts made their advantage grow. Despite playing seven against six, the visitors were never able to come back into the game, conceding their second straight defeat against the Blaugranas.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 094
I’m very grateful to the players for what they did for me and for the team today. They were amazing, from the first player to the last one. I want to highlight specially those who didn’t play that much and even though were cheering in the bench. Today we showed the great team we are.
Konstantin Igropulo
Assistant coach, Barça
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 182
I’m very happy for meeting again the Barça fans, my former teammates and everyone here at the club. I spent four incredible years here and I’m very glad to be back at Palau. Tonight we showed a different attitude than the other day. We fought until the end even though we know we have a long path to reach this level. But we have to trust ourselves.
Melvyn Richardson
Right back, Orlen Wisla Plock

Thursday's action

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (5)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (93)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (26)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (68)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (125)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (47)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (73)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 181
© FCB
20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest 20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Briet
HBC Nantes
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 0009
© Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 1150
© Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Referee
© HBC Nantes
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 2279
© Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 1244
© Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 094
© FCB
20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Winning
20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 0704
© Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
20251311 Hbcnantes Bucarest Pelayo
HBC Nantes
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 101
© FCB
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 102
© FCB
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 069
© FCB
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 205
© FCB
20251108 MOLESZTERGOM ZVEZDA 18 Gergely Lőrinczi MOL Esztergom
Previous Article Pressure mounts as European League Women group phase approaches

Latest news

More News