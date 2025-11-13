As the round 7 drew to a close on Thursday night, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase is about to cross the halfway mark.

The sole early evening game saw a proper thriller between Kielce and Aalborg, with the Danish side saving a point at the last second, thanks to Niklas Landin and Buster Juul-Lassen. Füchse remain on top of group A, with the maximum of 14 points, as the German side managed to come back victorious from Lisbon. Nantes, in the last game of the evening, defeated Dinamo without stress.

In group B, Barça keep pressuring SC Magdeburg, as they took the points against Plock at home, relying on Emil Nielsen and Viktor Hallgrimsson’s saves, despite playing without their suspended head coach Carlos Ortega.