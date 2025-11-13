In the highlight matches, Viborg HK welcome IK Sävehof in the Nordic derby with nothing separating the two sides ahead of the return leg, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball host Super Amara Bera Bera and attempt to mount a comeback with the help of their passionate fans.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG
Saturday 15 November, 14:00 CET
- the illustrious Danish club trailed by five goals in the first leg in Sweden, but still came within seconds of securing a win with a comeback in the second half
- Viborg HK are aiming to feature in a group phase of an EHF club competition for the first time since 2021/22, when they played in the EHF European League and finished as runners-up
- the past couple of matches between the clubs in European competitions ended in draws — the first leg in Sweden finished 31:31, while their meeting in the EHF Champions League 2014/15 group stage was also level, 25:25
- both Viborg HK and IK Sävehof endured challenging midweek matches in their domestic leagues; Viborg took a narrow 28:27 win against Ikast Håndbold, while Sävehof grabbed a 34:23 victory over Skuru IK
- IK Sävehof's duo Stina Wiksfors and Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir scored seven goals each in the first leg, with the former boasting a 100 per cent shooting efficiency
- Andreas Wallin's squad led throughout the first leg, but failed to get the victory in the end; IK Sävehof must improve the in-game consistency if the Swedish club is to record their first away win against Viborg HK