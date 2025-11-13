Pressure mounts as European League Women group phase approaches

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
13 November 2025, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 3 will reveal the final 11 participants for the group stage, with 13 matches set to take place over the weekend, including a couple of double-headers in Germany and Croatia, respectively.

In the highlight matches, Viborg HK welcome IK Sävehof in the Nordic derby with nothing separating the two sides ahead of the return leg, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball host Super Amara Bera Bera and attempt to mount a comeback with the help of their passionate fans.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG

Viborg HK (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Saturday 15 November, 14:00 CET

  • the illustrious Danish club trailed by five goals in the first leg in Sweden, but still came within seconds of securing a win with a comeback in the second half
  • Viborg HK are aiming to feature in a group phase of an EHF club competition for the first time since 2021/22, when they played in the EHF European League and finished as runners-up
  • the past couple of matches between the clubs in European competitions ended in draws — the first leg in Sweden finished 31:31, while their meeting in the EHF Champions League 2014/15 group stage was also level, 25:25
  • both Viborg HK and IK Sävehof endured challenging midweek matches in their domestic leagues; Viborg took a narrow 28:27 win against Ikast Håndbold, while Sävehof grabbed a 34:23 victory over Skuru IK
  • IK Sävehof's duo Stina Wiksfors and Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir scored seven goals each in the first leg, with the former boasting a 100 per cent shooting efficiency
  • Andreas Wallin's squad led throughout the first leg, but failed to get the victory in the end; IK Sävehof must improve the in-game consistency if the Swedish club is to record their first away win against Viborg HK

Sävehof Viborg 2025 Foto Fredrik Aremyr43657

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)

Sunday 16 November, 17:00 CET

  • Dijon's home form has been with ups and downs so far, having recorded three wins and a couple of defeats in the domestic championship this season
  • Clement Alcacer's squad is chasing a three-goal deficit after losing the first leg (22:19) in San Sebastián
  • the French side won the bronze medal last season, following their debut in the EHF European League group phase
  • Super Amara Bera Bera are the reigning Spanish champions and are undefeated across all competitions this season, having recorded 13 wins in the process and just one draw
  • the Basque club celebrated a win in the first leg, mainly thanks to Elke Josseline Karsten's high-quality performance, who scored six goals and was the match's top scorer
  • Imanol Alvarez Arruti led Bera Bera to the EHF European League quarter-finals last season, where they were eliminated by HSG Blomberg-Lippe

HI7A6662

IN OTHER MATCHES

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO)
Friday 14 November, 19:00 CET

HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Sunday 16 November, 16:30 CET

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)
Saturday 15 November, 14:00 CET

GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 16 November, 12:00 CET

ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)
Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL)
Saturday 15 November, 18:30 CET

ES Besançon Féminin (FRA) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Saturday 15 November, 19:00 CET

Molde Elite (NOR) vs Larvik (NOR)
Sunday 16 November, 14:00 CET

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs HH Elite (DEN)
Sunday 16 November, 17:00 CET

Valur (ISL) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
Sunday 16 November, 18:00 CET

Rapid Bensheim 09 Nov 146

Photos © Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom (main), Fredrik Aremyr, Oscar Araujo, Sabin Malisevschi

IMGL9818
