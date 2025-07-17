Gabriella Horváth: Beach EURO 2025 leaves huge legacy

The curtain has closed on the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye. Did Alanya live up to expectations?

Gabriella Horváth: Definitely. I think that we celebrated the Beach Handball EURO in a compact and appealing venue, making it a very enjoyable experience for the spectators and the teams. We received a lot of positive feedback for the venue, which is essential because, in beach handball, we have to create the venue for the event.

The teams also came very well prepared. We saw some great plays, spectacular goals, fabulous saves and acrobatic moves, starting with the younger age category tournament, the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO. I found it very enjoyable to watch, and the number of spectators, which reached around 2,000 in evening sessions, shows that we could fill the arena, and many of the people who came on the first day returned.

What kind of feedback has the EHF received so far? How satisfied are the national federations with the organisation of the tournament?

Gabriella Horváth: I got a lot of good feedback and compliments on the venue and the event itself. It is always a crucial point where we play, because it's a sacred place for the players. They said that it was probably the nicest venue they played at. All four courts were easily accessible and well-equipped, and they all looked very good. Teams appreciated the playing schedule with the midday break. They are also very happy with the image we create and our strong presence across all digital channels. We offer a wide range of media services, which are always very much appreciated because they help to promote beach handball.