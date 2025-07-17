Gabriella Horváth: Beach EURO 2025 leaves huge legacy

How would you assess the tournament from an organisational perspective? What were the biggest highlights, but also challenges, you encountered when organising the event?
Gabriella Horváth: This is not the first time that we partnered with the Turkish Handball Federation, and I can say that they have proved to be reliable partners, which is always very important for such an event. When you have 32 teams participating, there will always be some minor issues to be solved on site, but what I liked was that the organisers responded very quickly whenever this happened. So, apart from building the entire venue, they cooperated really well with us. Together, we could find quick and suitable solutions to any challenges we might have faced, and the main challenges were the weather conditions.
On the other side, the highlights are almost always the final stages of the tournaments, and it was no different this time. Exciting and spectacular matches in a fully packed arena created a fantastic atmosphere and a striking image.
Alanya records an average temperature of 33ºC in July, with some peaks closer to 40ºC, which can affect athletes’ performance. How big of a challenge were high temperatures and humidity?
Gabriella Horváth: This was challenging, but it was also something that we expected for both the YAC and senior tournaments. I believe that we found the right solution by adapting the match schedule so that the morning sessions finished around noon local time, and the evening sessions started no earlier than 17:00 local time. This was better for the teams and spectators alike, with more people keen to come in the evening.
It was also a good opportunity to study how the players perform in such hot conditions. Together with Aspetar, a Qatari-based orthopaedic and sports hospital, and EHF Methods Commission member Carmen Manchado, we conducted a research project during the YAC event to understand how the body of an athlete copes with the heat and how this affects their performance. I think it allows us to learn more about beach handball. The more we know, the better prepared the coaches and teams will be for the next tournament. I'm really looking forward to seeing the analysis.