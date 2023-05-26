beach.eurohandball.com: We are on day three of the five-day tournament. What is your impression so far from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré?

Gabriella Horváth: “When we arrived to Nazaré, we already knew that we were coming to a place that is a beach handball city, with a beach handball-loving management, because it is not the first time we are here. We were also here in 2016 for the YAC EURO. I think it is exciting that many of those players who played at that EURO as young ones are now back competing in this fantastic place. Already then, the infrastructure was fantastic, and now we arrived at an infrastructure that some of the people that I met here, called: ‘This is a statement.’ I think the infrastructure serves all the needs we have; we can show excellent images from this wonderful sport. I hope that we can create a lot of curiosity around it, because that is one of the key factors.”

beach.eurohandball.com: How has the feedback been so far the EHF receives?

Gabriella Horváth: “We get a lot of positive feedback. Of course, we are posting the images, the matches are available, we also sold as many broadcast rights as never before – covering 36 territories. This Beach Handball EURO is the most accessible ever. We can reach the people and we are getting fantastic feedback from here and also from abroad. The players love it, the coaches also talk with a lot of respect about the work we have been doing together with the local organisers. Everyone wanted to create something unique, an event that is really accessible for the people, that has a great look. I am really satisfied.”

beach.eurohandball.com: Does this setup here also reflect the positive development of beach handball in recent years, also within the EHF?

Gabriella Horváth: “Yes, I completely agree. We put a lot of effort in developing the sport. And it is challenging to develop every aspect of the sport, but it is our aim to do that, to encourage the federations, the clubs, the players, but at the same time also develop the product itself. Yes, we can say this is the most wonderful venue we have ever had. Every bit of it is just signalling here we are, it is a great product, be curious, take us, love us!”