16:53

That is a wrap for the women's main round. And guess what, the 2021 finalists head into the quarter-finals after winning all three matches in this phase of the competition, so Germany and Denmark could be on course for a repeat of their final...

However, beach handball is so unpredictable, and watch at this quater-final lineup:

15:56

Talking about quality play, this is a must-see clip from Dutch prodigy Eva Heuten on our EHF Beach Handball Instagram:

15:40

What a great championship this is! The level of the matches in the main round is really high and there is a pretty level playing field, making it hard to predict who is going to finish where in their main round group...

... which also makes it tough to play tactically in order to avoid certain opponents in the quarter-finals.

In the men's main round, for instance, two-time defending champions Denmark in group II are the only unbeaten team after two matches, in group I all four teams are level on two points.

All to play for in the concluding round later today!