The Desbonnet brothers, starring on the beach and indoor

How do you stay informed about the tournament your brother is currently playing in? How often are you in touch with each other?

Rémi: “We are not very closely connected at the moment, as we are both in crucial competitions in the key part of the season. In general, of course, I follow the results and try to see his matches if I have the time.”

Nicolas: “Nothing special, we are just sending messages and have a few calls about the results. We also talk a bit about technical stuff.”

What are the biggest strengths of your brother as a handball player?

Rémi: “He has all the skills a beach handball player needs: he can jump, he is quick, he is good in anything you need to be a successful player.”

Nicolas: “He is always focused on the game, and he always has the wish to win the game – if it is an important game or a training game, he always gives 100 per cent. He is a natural leader, he can really help his team.”

Rémi, as the older brother, what have you taught Nicolas about handball? And Nicolas, what have you learned from Rémi?

Rémi: “I have never put any pressure on him to play handball. He could decide, and funnily enough, he loves playing handball, too. This was not related to me. The most important thing is that he is happy with it.”

Nicolas: “I learned from Rémi to focus and to not get mad about mistakes and stuff. You have to be focused all the time to be at your best level.”