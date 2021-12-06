Magdeburg and Nantes to host top duels in round 6

The final round before the 10-week winter break of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase takes place on Tuesday. Apart from several rescheduled matches, the competition will then return in full flow in mid-February.

In round 6 on Tuesday, the four top teams in group B continue their battle for the No. 1 spot, with HBC Nantes hosting SL Benfica in the 10,000-capacity XXL Hall the standout tie, as the first teams could already lock up a top-four ranking and thus qualification for the Last 16.

Another eye-catching matchup is on the schedule in group C, where titleholders SC Magdeburg take on RK Nexe in a duel between the two top-ranked sides.

In group A, Orlen Wisla Plock visit Bidasoa Irun and could close the gap to unbeaten leaders Füchse Berlin to two points, as the German side’s game at Pfadi Winterthur has been postponed.

Also, in group D, leaders USAM Nimes Gard face a trip to Grundfos Tatabánya KC, with Sporting CP and RK Eurofarm Pelister going head-to-head and possible take over the lead from Nimes if the French side were to stumble in Hungary.