German stars and comedian named EHF EURO 2024 ambassadors

A handball power couple has been announced for Hamburg - Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter.

They have played a combined total of 421 international matches for Germany and are immediately recognised and loved for their contribution to Germany’s national teams.

"As a handball family, Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter stand for the entirety of our sport, especially in the decade of handball. I am grateful that both are committed to the main round of the EHF EURO 2024 in Hamburg as ambassadors,” said Andreas Michelmann, President of the German Handball Federation.

“I'm very pleased that men's and women's handball are being combined at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 because that's what we stand for as a family and enthusiasm for handball should reach boys and girls," said Loerper.

Mannheim’s double-act

Uwe Gensheimer and Bülent Ceylan have a lot in common. Both are Mannheim locals and bring the SAP Arena to life when they perform.

Last Saturday evening, the handball player and comedian stood together in the SAP Arena to announce that Ceylan would join Gensheimer, the long-time captain of the German men's national handball team, as an ambassador for EHF EURO 2024.

The 47-year-old, who fills arenas nationwide and inspires millions in front of the television, is a true Rhein-Neckar Löwen fan and is really looking forward to his role as EHF EURO 2024 ambassador.

"Next year's EHF EURO will give handball an enormous push in Mannheim and the region. I'm proud to be an ambassador for Mannheim. Handball is simply a great sport and of course, I wish the German national team the greatest possible success," Ceylan said.

"I am really happy that Bülent is on board. I grew up with him when I was young, he is an outstanding representative of Mannheim throughout Germany, everyone knows him, and thanks to him, everyone also knows the Mannheim dialect," added Gensheimer.