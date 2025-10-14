With two of last season’s semi-finalists facing each other, it was impossible that all four — title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, finalists Montpellier Handball, third-placed THW Kiel and fourth-placed MT Melsungen — would emerge from their round 1 clashes victorious. Kiel narrowly defeated Montpellier, 30:28, while Melsungen beat Sport Lisboa e Benfica 28:26.

Flensburg overcame a tough challenge from European League debutants Saint-Raphaël Var Handball. The match was on the edge into the last minutes, when the back-to-back title winners secured a 32:30 win.

Apart from Kiel, Melsungen and Flensburg, the fourth contenders from Germany also earned a two-goal win, as Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf defeated Fredericia Håndboldklub 31:29.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP B

Montpellier and Kiel continued their recent tradition of thrillers as THW held off a solid comeback from their hosts to clinch the first two points in group B. The previous time Montpellier played Kiel, the French side took a last-gasp win in the EHF European League 2024/25 semi-final. The year before, Kiel won the EHF Champions League quarter-final by one on aggregate.

On Tuesday night, Kiel powered to a 6:1 lead after seven minutes, setting the course for victory early. Counter attacks and goalkeeper Andreas Wolff drove THW’s advantage and recorded seven saves at a rate of 43.75 per cent when he left the court with an injury four minutes before half-time, at which point THW remained clear in charge. MHB returned with a much stronger second period, outscoring Kiel 19:14 to deliver a great comeback — but one they could not fully complete. From a 20:12 lead for Kiel in minute 34, Montpellier scored six unanswered goals to come within two, 20:18, then within one, 27:26, with eight minutes to go. However, Kiel hung on and clinched a narrow victory.