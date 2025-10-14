German teams scrape two-goal wins on electrifying opening night

14 October 2025, 22:45

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 kicked into a higher gear on Tuesday night, as the group matches began and 20 teams played their first international games of the season. 12 of the sides contesting the group matches made their way to this phase via the qualification rounds. Five matches ended with score lines of two goals or less, and one game — TATRAN Prešov versus IK Sävehof — saw a 30:30 draw after an impressive second-half comeback from Sävehof.

With two of last season’s semi-finalists facing each other, it was impossible that all four — title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, finalists Montpellier Handball, third-placed THW Kiel and fourth-placed MT Melsungen — would emerge from their round 1 clashes victorious. Kiel narrowly defeated Montpellier, 30:28, while Melsungen beat Sport Lisboa e Benfica 28:26.

Flensburg overcame a tough challenge from European League debutants Saint-Raphaël Var Handball. The match was on the edge into the last minutes, when the back-to-back title winners secured a 32:30 win.

Apart from Kiel, Melsungen and Flensburg, the fourth contenders from Germany also earned a two-goal win, as Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf defeated Fredericia Håndboldklub 31:29.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 28:30 (9:16)

Montpellier and Kiel continued their recent tradition of thrillers as THW held off a solid comeback from their hosts to clinch the first two points in group B. The previous time Montpellier played Kiel, the French side took a last-gasp win in the EHF European League 2024/25 semi-final. The year before, Kiel won the EHF Champions League quarter-final by one on aggregate.

On Tuesday night, Kiel powered to a 6:1 lead after seven minutes, setting the course for victory early. Counter attacks and goalkeeper Andreas Wolff drove THW’s advantage and recorded seven saves at a rate of 43.75 per cent when he left the court with an injury four minutes before half-time, at which point THW remained clear in charge. MHB returned with a much stronger second period, outscoring Kiel 19:14 to deliver a great comeback — but one they could not fully complete. From a 20:12 lead for Kiel in minute 34, Montpellier scored six unanswered goals to come within two, 20:18, then within one, 27:26, with eight minutes to go. However, Kiel hung on and clinched a narrow victory.

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 29:31 (11:15)

Hannover-Burgdorf’s second season in the EHF European League started with a strong win as they held off a Fredericia comeback, from five goals behind early in the second period to seriously threatening the German side’s victory. Playing their second international season overall and in a row, following their EHF Champions League debut in 2024/25, Frederica were led by two standout individuals: Mads Kjeldgaard, who top scored the match with nine goals, and new goalkeeper Sander Heieren, with a 16-save outing.

On the other hand, Hannover had a more even spread on the score sheet at the match end. With 2025 IHF Young World Player of the Year Renars Uscins sidelined for a few weeks due to injury, Hannover missed some important fire power, but still easily pulled away early in the match and held a comfortable lead until the early minutes of the second half. Fredericia started their comeback and eventually equalised at 22:22 with still 17 minutes to go — and then the race to the buzzer was truly on. The score was level another five times through that last quarter, latest at 28:28, before two crucial consecutive goals for Hannover paved the way to victory.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 33:34 (16:16)

SG Flensburg Handewitt (GER) vs Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA) 32:30 (16:15)

GROUP B

Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) vs BSV Bern (SUI) 32:28 (18:14)

GROUP C

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 26:31 (13:18)

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 35:29 (20:15)

GROUP D

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs FC Porto (POR) 26:38 (11:16)

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 31:34 (14:18)

GROUP E

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 28:26 (14:12)

FTC-Green Collect (HUN) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE) 31:29 (16:15)

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs MRK Sesvete (CRO) 34:29 (19:15)

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 28:30 (11:15)

GROUP G

TATRAN Prešov (SVK) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 30:30 (18:13)

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 30:22 (15:11)

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 30:22 (16:8)

 

main image © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

