For 20 teams, round 1 marks the start of the international season, as they were directly seeded for the group matches. 12 other sides fought for their place in this stage via the qualification round, which wrapped up in early September.

The group matches will see a total of six rounds played, always on Tuesday evenings, with the last on 2 December. 16 teams — the two top-ranked clubs in each of the eight groups — will progress to the main round, and from there they will battle for places in the knockout phase.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV