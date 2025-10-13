Blockbuster rematch among headliners as group matches begin

Blockbuster rematch among headliners as group matches begin

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
13 October 2025, 13:00

Local derbies, rematches of thrilling duels and international debuts — it is all happening as the EHF European League Men 2025/26 season swings fully into gear with the start of the group matches on Tuesday. 

For 20 teams, round 1 marks the start of the international season, as they were directly seeded for the group matches. 12 other sides fought for their place in this stage via the qualification round, which wrapped up in early September. 

The group matches will see a total of six rounds played, always on Tuesday evenings, with the last on 2 December. 16 teams — the two top-ranked clubs in each of the eight groups — will progress to the main round, and from there they will battle for places in the knockout phase.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Flensburg were directly seeded into the group matches, while Saint-Raphael came through the qualification round, beating Danish club Mors-Thy Håndbold 80:64 on aggregate
  • Flensburg are the back-to-back EHF European League Men champions, having taken the title both last season and the one prior
  • Flensburg goalkeeper Kevin Møller was named MVP of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025; his teammate Emil Jakobsen nabbed the same award in 2024 and was named left wing of the season at the EHF Excellence Awards twice in a row
  • this is Saint-Raphael’s first season in the EHF European League, but they were regulars in the competition’s previous format and reached the EHF Cup final in 2017/18, losing to Füchse Berlin
  • this will be the first official match between the sides 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8661 AM

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • a blockbuster duel with a long history; overall, the sides have met 13 times before, with four wins for Montpellier and nine for Kiel
  • Montpellier defeated Kiel 32:31 in the EHF European League 2024/25 semi-final; the previous year, Kiel beat MHB in the two-leg EHF Champions League quarter-finals with one of the most memorable second-leg comebacks seen in the game
  • both teams were directly seeded for the group matches and will start their international season with this clash
  • Croatian world vice-champion Veron Nacinovic was among Kiel’s new arrivals over the summer, coming from Montpellier; also new at THW is former Barça goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, who has won five EHF Champions League titles, but is not yet ready for action due to an ACL injury
  • Montpellier saw considerable turnover in the off-season, with 10 departures and seven arrivals; notable new players include two-time EHF Champions League winner Rogerio Moraes

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball A0A2596 AM(1)

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) vs BSV Bern (SUI)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 8981

GROUP E

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

FTC-Green Collect (HUN) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs MRK Sesvete (CRO)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

TATRAN Prešov (SVK) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)
Tuesday 14 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)
Tuesday 14 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

250831 004 TSV Hannover Burgdorf Against HC Alkaloid

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff (main & in-text), Arrate Morales, Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs. Montenegro MAL3660 AM
Previous Article 12 teams begin journeys to Women's EHF EURO 2026 on Wednesday
ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball MAL1205 AM
Next Article EHF European League set for thrilling throw-off; Finals return to Hamburg

Latest news

More News