German teams seal confident wins to edge closer to group phase

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 24:22 (12:15)

The second set of Portuguese participants in the qualification round made an impressive comeback against Pfadi Winterthur to give themselves the advantage in the second leg. The Swiss side had a dream start with five straight goals. Aguas Santas seemed like they could not find the right rhythm and by the 22nd minute Winterthur led 15:8. Then, the crowd became louder, Winterthur's attack faltered and Aguas Santas closed the gap. Their strong performance continued and with Miguel Alves' goal in the 37th minute they were back in the game (17:17). The home team found a new impetus, especially in defence, as Winterthur managed to score only seven goals in the second half. Noam Leopold's seven-goal outing just was not enough. The last 10 minutes of the game saw only three goals scored by both sides but the last two gave Aguas Santas the victory.

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 25:34 (14:14)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen celebrated their fourth-ever win against Vardar in European competitions and are very close to the group phase with a nine-goal advantage before their home match. Löwen led by three for a good part of the first half after extraordinary performances by Juri Knorr and Mikael Appelgren. The Swedish goalkeeper was holding a 50 per cent save efficiency and Knorr scored six out of 11 German goals. However, near the end of the first half, Martin Tomovski gave his teammates a new chance and they took it, with Milan Lazarevski standing out in particular. The score was level at half-time and Vardar kept up the pace for the first seven minutes of the second half before conceding too many turnovers. Löwen scored six straight goals, destroyed Vardar's hopes of a tight game and sealed a comfortable win.

CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 27:29 (14:16)

The 2022/23 European League runners-up did not have it easy in Romania. Roberto Rodríguez gave Granollers a blistering start, however, Constanta responded well and with Strahinja Stankovic's two strong back shots were only two behind. As the Spanish defence declined, the only thing keeping them in front was good play with wings, primarily Sergi Franco who could not miss. When Granollers took the most of their fast breaks, climbing to a six-goal lead, and important home defender Irakli Chikovani received a third two-minute suspension, it looked like Constanta were done. Dumitru Vladut Rusu came between the posts as the last resort and he delivered with five saves. A new fighting spirit emerged among the hosts as they closed the gap to 25:27 and made Granollers nervous. However, in the fast-paced end to the game, Faruk Yusuf scored his fifth goal and secured an away win.