German teams seal confident wins to edge closer to group phase
The EHF European League Men returned with five tantalising matches in leg 1 of the qualification round. Two German sides, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, had strong away performances and came closer to the group stage.
Last season’s runners-up, Fraikin BM. Granollers, had a tough time in Romania but came away with the win. Aguas Santas Milaneza made an incredible comeback against Pfadi Withertur, while their compatriots from ABC de Braga let their advantage slip against Trimo Trebnje.
QUALIFICATION ROUND, LEG 1
Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 28:33 (12:15)
TSV Hannover-Burgdorf look close to the group phase after a clear 33:28 away win against Ystads IF HF. After an equal start, the German side stepped up a gear and with the help of their top scorer Renars Uscins (nine goals in total) made a first break. Ystads trailed at the break having converted only 50 per cent of their shots in the first half, and the bad habits continued in the first 10 minutes of the second half when the hosts were able to score only three times, with two goals being courtesy of Kasper Palmer. In contrast, their opponents stretched out to an eight-goal lead (23:15). Even though Hannover had almost assured victory in their hands with much more structured play, Ystads were not giving up. They made a run for it and closed the gap to four seven minutes before the final buzzer, leaving a door open for an potential return leg comeback.
RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs ABC de Braga (POR) 31:29 (14:14)
Trimo Trebnje managed to take the win with a strong finish and with a two-goal lead look towards a rematch in Portugal. The first half delivered a well-balanced game. The first side to gain a more significant lead were Braga when José Paulo Silva netted for 21:18. Although Trimo’s defence were struggling, they seized their opportunity in the last 10 minutes of the game after a series of technical faults by Braga. Stas Jovicic Slatinsek became Trimo's hero, scoring not only the equaliser for 23:23 but also a decisive goal giving the hosts a 30:28 lead two minutes before the end. Braga will have to learn from their mistakes if they want to get back to the group phase of a European competition, after last playing the EHF Champions League 2016/17 season.
Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 24:22 (12:15)
The second set of Portuguese participants in the qualification round made an impressive comeback against Pfadi Winterthur to give themselves the advantage in the second leg. The Swiss side had a dream start with five straight goals. Aguas Santas seemed like they could not find the right rhythm and by the 22nd minute Winterthur led 15:8. Then, the crowd became louder, Winterthur's attack faltered and Aguas Santas closed the gap. Their strong performance continued and with Miguel Alves' goal in the 37th minute they were back in the game (17:17). The home team found a new impetus, especially in defence, as Winterthur managed to score only seven goals in the second half. Noam Leopold's seven-goal outing just was not enough. The last 10 minutes of the game saw only three goals scored by both sides but the last two gave Aguas Santas the victory.
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 25:34 (14:14)
Rhein-Neckar Löwen celebrated their fourth-ever win against Vardar in European competitions and are very close to the group phase with a nine-goal advantage before their home match. Löwen led by three for a good part of the first half after extraordinary performances by Juri Knorr and Mikael Appelgren. The Swedish goalkeeper was holding a 50 per cent save efficiency and Knorr scored six out of 11 German goals. However, near the end of the first half, Martin Tomovski gave his teammates a new chance and they took it, with Milan Lazarevski standing out in particular. The score was level at half-time and Vardar kept up the pace for the first seven minutes of the second half before conceding too many turnovers. Löwen scored six straight goals, destroyed Vardar's hopes of a tight game and sealed a comfortable win.
CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 27:29 (14:16)
The 2022/23 European League runners-up did not have it easy in Romania. Roberto Rodríguez gave Granollers a blistering start, however, Constanta responded well and with Strahinja Stankovic's two strong back shots were only two behind. As the Spanish defence declined, the only thing keeping them in front was good play with wings, primarily Sergi Franco who could not miss. When Granollers took the most of their fast breaks, climbing to a six-goal lead, and important home defender Irakli Chikovani received a third two-minute suspension, it looked like Constanta were done. Dumitru Vladut Rusu came between the posts as the last resort and he delivered with five saves. A new fighting spirit emerged among the hosts as they closed the gap to 25:27 and made Granollers nervous. However, in the fast-paced end to the game, Faruk Yusuf scored his fifth goal and secured an away win.