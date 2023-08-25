Nikola Karabatic to retire “with pride” after 2023/24 season
One of the all-time greats of handball is leaving the sport next year: Paris Saint-Germain star Nikola Karabatic has announced his retirement after the 2023/24 season. “Nostalgia will certainly come later, but right now I’d like, above all, to live this last year with you,” Karabatic addresses all fans in an emotional letter published on the official PSG website on Friday afternoon.
Karabatic has been one of the most recognisable faces of international handball for the past two decades. Hailed by many as one of the most complete players ever in the game, Karabatic has racked up an incredible series of trophies throughout his illustrious career.
His achievements include three EHF Champions League titles with three different clubs (Montpellier HB in 2003, THW Kiel in 2007, and Barça in 2015), and three EHF EURO, four world, and three Olympic titles with France.
Friday's announcement does not come as a huge surprise: Karabatic, who turned 39 last April, in recent years suffered from various injuries that kept him away from the courts for many months each time, including surgery on a torn ACL in his right knee in 2020 and phlebitis during the last phase of the 2022/23 season.
“I’m delighted to be starting this final season on the pitch,” Karabatic writes in his farewell letter. “Joy because I’m going to be able to savour the unique atmosphere of the French and European venues one last time, playing and fighting alongside my teammates to win more titles, before closing the book of my career with pride.”
Sons of professional handball player Branko Karabatic, Nikola and his younger brother Luka grew up closely with the sport. Their undeniable talent ultimately helped the duo become one of the most famous pairs of brothers on a handball court. Nikola, as a left and centre back, will play in his last season once again alongside Luka, who is a line player for PSG and France.
Karabatic played 71 EHF EURO games with France as well as 38 matches at five Olympic Games – both are records. Twice in his career he held the three most important titles for national teams at the same time: European, world, and Olympic champion. Three times he was named the IHF World Player of the Year – in 2007, 2014, and 2016.
“Over all these years, I have given my heart and soul to this sport that I love so much and respect more than anything else,” Karabatic says. “I have committed my mind and my body to this physically and mentally demanding discipline.”
Chasing his fourth career European top-flight title but first with his current club, Karabatic and PSG start their Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 campaign with an away game at OTP Bank – Pick Szeged in Hungary on Thursday 14 September.
photos © 2023 Laurène Valroff