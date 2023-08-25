Nikola Karabatic to retire “with pride” after 2023/24 season

Karabatic has been one of the most recognisable faces of international handball for the past two decades. Hailed by many as one of the most complete players ever in the game, Karabatic has racked up an incredible series of trophies throughout his illustrious career.

His achievements include three EHF Champions League titles with three different clubs (Montpellier HB in 2003, THW Kiel in 2007, and Barça in 2015), and three EHF EURO, four world, and three Olympic titles with France.

Friday's announcement does not come as a huge surprise: Karabatic, who turned 39 last April, in recent years suffered from various injuries that kept him away from the courts for many months each time, including surgery on a torn ACL in his right knee in 2020 and phlebitis during the last phase of the 2022/23 season.

“I’m delighted to be starting this final season on the pitch,” Karabatic writes in his farewell letter. “Joy because I’m going to be able to savour the unique atmosphere of the French and European venues one last time, playing and fighting alongside my teammates to win more titles, before closing the book of my career with pride.”